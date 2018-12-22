SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the devastation caused by the California wildfires, Flex Technology Group (FTG) is donating over $10,000 to the American Red Cross. Originally an initiative led by Caltronics Business Systems, the entire FTG family of companies came together to support the California wildfire victims this holiday season.

Flex Technology Group Raises Over $10,000 for the American Red Cross and the CA Wildfire Relief Fund

Red Cross volunteers have supported evacuation centers and provided meals, health services, spiritual care, comfort and other support for affected residents. We send our sincere thanks to the Red Cross for their contributions and are proud of the entire FTG team for the added support.

"We're making this donation in honor of the first responders and all who have been impacted," said Dan Reilly, CEO of Caltronics Business Systems. "It's important to come together as a community in times like these and support those in need. We all know families that were affected by these fires and are proud to support the relief efforts undertaken by the American Red Cross, especially during the holidays."

The collective contributions made by FTG employees, which include Caltronics, FlexPrint, Laser Options, ProCopy, Cannon IV, Action Imaging Group, Flo-Tech, Marimon, and ONNYX, will enable the American Red Cross to continue their efforts as they respond to these devastating disasters.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark and various software solutions. FTG services almost 20,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.FlexTG.com.

About Caltronics Business Systems

Since 1975, Caltronics has been providing California with leading edge technology and award winning service in the document management and software solutions industry. Caltronics is a family owned and operated company with offices throughout California and Arizona (Infincom) to serve you locally and nationwide. Today, Caltronics and Infincom offer the most advanced digital copiers, high speed color printers and copiers, multifunctional devices, fax and scanning systems, and document management software available. In fact, Caltronics has sold and installed more digital systems than any other independent dealer in the United States. For more information, please visit www.Caltronics.net.

About American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross .

SOURCE Flex Technology Group

Related Links

https://flextg.com

