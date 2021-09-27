Flex Welcomes Xavier Boza as Chief Human Resources Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that Xavier Boza has joined the company as chief human resources officer (CHRO). Mr. Boza will report directly to CEO, Revathi Advaithi.

Mr. Boza joins Flex with nearly 25 years of human resources experience including defining and implementing strategic initiatives to modernize HR and generate business critical value within the function. Most recently, he served as the executive vice president and CHRO for Campbell's Soup Company. While at Campbell's, Mr. Boza reported directly to the CEO and was responsible for the global human resources organization. During this time, he led HR functions through divestitures, M&A and substantial transformations that supported growth. Prior to Campbell's, Mr. Boza held HR leadership roles at diverse organizations with globally dispersed teams such as Kellogg's Company and Kraft Food Group. Throughout these opportunities, Mr. Boza served as a strategic trusted advisor to C-Suite leaders and the board.

"It's a privilege to join Flex, a company I have admired with an amazing global footprint and impact; and working for Revathi Advaithi at a time of growth and transformation," said Xavier Boza. "In this unique time, supporting Flex employees and prioritizing a strong, global and inclusive culture is more important than ever. I am incredibly excited to take on this challenge and work with this remarkable team."

"With over 160,000 employees across 30 countries, people are at the heart of everything we do at Flex. We are excited to welcome Xavier Boza, an experienced, global HR leader, who will help take our human capital strategy to the next level," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO at Flex. "With his proven track record of prioritizing people and creating meaningful employee experiences, I am confident that he will unite us as a global workforce, amplifying our sustainable HR practices and accelerating our inclusion and diversity efforts at Flex."

