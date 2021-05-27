FlexDealer's Briar Latam Receives 2021 Women & Automotive Honouree Award

EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexDealer is proud to announce that FlexDealer's Managing Director, Briar Latam, has been named a 2021 Women & Automotive Honouree, joining a class of fewer than 100 women who have been recognized for their excellence and leadership in the automotive industry. This year's Honourees will be recognized at the 2021 Women & Automotive Conference, which will be held virtually for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Briar was also a featured keynote speaker during the 2020 W&A conference, where she delivered an insightful and practical talk about the ways in which businesses can foster a successful work-from-home culture.

All of the Women & Automotive Honourees are featured in the June print issue of Auto Remarketing, and took part in a Q&A with Women & Automotive to discuss industry topics, their specific roles in automotive, and their thoughts on the future of the space.

"A change that I long for is also a change that I see unfolding. We are still in an industry that is dominated by men, which is why events like Women & Automotive were born. Because women have been underrepresented for so long, these events have been a tool to increase visibility and promote recognition, because… well you can't see what you can't see."

FlexDealer is also happy to share that Briar was recently named our Managing Director at FlexDealer, a promotion she has most certainly earned after six years as a vital member of the team. Briar began her FlexDealer career as our Project Manager before moving into her next role as Director of Operations.

"As our new and first-ever Managing Director, Briar is focused on helping FlexDealer adapt to the rapid changes that we're experiencing within the industries we serve, and continuing to help develop a supportive (and fun!) work-from-home culture for our growing team. Her dedication to our clients, the digital marketing space and the automotive industry is unparalleled, and we're honoured that Briar continues to grow her career with us here at FlexDealer." - Michael Cirillo, FlexDealer CEO

FlexDealer is unwaveringly proud of the accomplishments of their team members and their contributions to automotive, creative and beyond.

