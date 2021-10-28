Flexential® Announced as a Foundation Partner of Infrastructure Masons

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced its participation as a Foundation Partner of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association for the digital infrastructure industry. As a Foundation Partner, Flexential is making a meaningful broad-based commitment of time and resources to iMasons' educational, networking and industry initiatives.

"By working collaboratively with fellow infrastructure industry professionals, we can make great strides in solving some of the gaps technology has created, particularly around the digital divide, business resiliency and sustainability," said Jason Carolan, Chief Innovation Officer, Flexential. "I look forward to the opportunity to partner with Infrastructure Masons and its membership toward a common set of goals."

Established in 2016, iMasons is a community of over 3000 digital infrastructure professionals in over 130 countries. As the newest Foundation Partner of iMasons, Flexential will join 31 other technology companies supporting its mission to provide infrastructure executives and technical professionals an independent forum to connect, grow and give back to the community.

"We are delighted that Flexential has joined iMasons through our Foundation Partner program and that Jason Carolan now sits on our advisory council," shares Jeff Omelchuck, Executive Director, Infrastructure Masons. "We look forward to their contributions in our pursuit of advancement of the industry, peer development and social impact."

