Flexential® Announces Expansions to the Northwest Network Access Point (NAP of the Northwest) at its Portland, Oregon Data Center Campus

"We've seen incredible demand for connectivity into Asia-Pacific over the last year, so partnering with Flexential allows us to establish a U.S. Pacific Northwest presence for our customers at the most interconnected data center in the region," said Nick Collins, President of Telstra, Americas . "Interconnection is the key to modern computing, cloud, AI and ecommerce. Our customers want secure, low latency connectivity between Asia Pacific, the U.S. and beyond."

Telstra, one of the largest mobile network operators in the world, manages a core subsea network of more than 400,000km that terminates in 58 data centers in Asia, Europe and the Americas, with access to more than 2,000 PoPs in 200 countries around the globe.

"This partnership with Telstra reinforces Flexential's Portland-Hillsboro 2 data center as the true NAP of the Northwest, adding more connections to what is already housed in the data center – the two largest Asia Pacific subsea cables carrying the world's traffic between North American and Asia-Pac," said Flexential's Chief Operating Officer of Colocation Services Ryan Mallory. "Today more than ever, connectivity is the key to business success. Our Hillsboro 2 data center offers a myriad of connections making it easy for our customers to get their data where it needs to go."

The NAP of the Northwest houses the New Cross Pacific subsea cable (NCP) with 80 Tbs of capacity, which supports China Telecom, China Unicom, Chunghwa Telecom, China Mobile and Korea Telecom and is the largest in the Pacific. Flexential's Portland-Hillsboro 2 data center also connects to the Hawaiki Submarine Cable which links North America to American Samoa, Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii at another 60Tbs capacity. These two systems are complemented by more than 30 of the world's largest carriers, including as CenturyLink, AT&T, Comcast, and Telia Sonera, as well as national and regional providers such as Zayo or Wave for a full array of network needs.

Flexential also announced today it is cutting a virtual ribbon on a new 60,000 sq. ft. and 5 MW expansion to its Portland-Hillsboro 2 data center, the NAP of the Northwest, on August 12. This is the final expansion of the building, increasing the total square footage to 242,000 and 18 MW of capacity for wholesale and retail colocation providing 1,500 plus watts per sq. ft. of power density. Hillsboro 2 also is a cloud data center which can support hybrid IT needs, including private cloud, managed public cloud, managed containers, as well as DRaaS and Backup-as-a-Service. To register for the ribbon cutting on LinkedIn or Facebook click here.

In addition, Flexential will break ground next month on its third data center in the Portland area, Hillsboro 3, which will offer 358,000 sq. ft. and 36 MW, the largest data center in the Flexential fleet. When completed the Flexential campus will provide more than 700,000 sq. ft. of space and almost 60 MWs of power. The new Portland-Hillsboro 3 data center is available now under pre-lease.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. We have been operating in the Americas for over 25 years under the Telstra Enterprise division, which provides data and IP transit, internet connectivity, network application services such as unified communications and cloud, and managed services to over 500 businesses in 160 cities in the region. Our products and services are supported by one of the largest fiber optic submarine cable systems reaching Asia-Pacific and beyond, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and access to more than 2,000 points-of-presence around the world. Through our unparalleled network reach and reliability as well as market-leading customer service and expertise, we connect businesses in the Americas to some of the world's fastest growing economies, including China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com/americas.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored solutions in colocation, cloud, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space, in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhere™ 100GB private backbone, to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT in an interactive map of the Flexential colocation, cloud and DRaaS data centers, PoPs and cloud on ramps, visit www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

