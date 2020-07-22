Flexential® Announces New Desktop-as-a-Service Solution to Empower Today's Remote Workforce

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions, announced the launch of its Desktop-as-a-Service, (DaaS) solution. As the world's workforce continues to be remote, during and after COVID-19, cloud solutions like Flexential's DaaS enable workers' access to traditional workspaces and apps using any device, anytime, anywhere.

"As a result of the pandemic, the remote labor force has increased from 10% to an estimated 70%," said Mike Fuhrman, chief operating officer, Cloud and Managed Services, Flexential. "That means IT departments have had to quickly re-architect their IT infrastructure to enable a distributed workforce, provisioning hardware and SaaS applications while ensuring security, accessibility and procurement of tools and equipment."

The remote trend is likely to continue. The Gartner Return to the Workplace Benchmarking Against Your Peers survey found 82% of company leaders plan to allow employees to work remotely some of the time, and 42% said they would let employees work remote all of the time after COVID-19, as reported in a Gartner press release on July 14, 2020.1

Flexential DaaS is a solution that allows businesses to host virtual desktops on cloud infrastructure with the same applications and data as they experience on their physical laptops or their remote desktops. As such, end-users (employees, contractors and other workers) have access to a secure virtual desktop remotely on various devices including PCs, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, etc.

Flexential's DaaS is a turn-key solution built on Nutanix's HCI that provides always on availability and flexibility. DaaS provides a complete end-to-end solution inclusive of infrastructure and desktop management, allowing customers to instantly access their virtual desktops. It provides flexibility for customers to choose their DaaS Broker, (Citrix or VMware), and their OS of choice, (Windows or Linux). Beyond its benefits for end-users, DaaS technology is also a robust cost-saving measure for IT, eliminating costly hardware.

For more information on DaaS and the complete suite of Flexential Cloud products, please visit https://www.flexential.com/cloud.

1Gartner Press Release, "Gartner Survey Reveals 82% of Company Leaders Plan to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Some of the Time," 14 July, 2020. https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2020-07-14-gartner-survey-reveals-82-percent-of-company-leaders-plan-to-allow-employees-to-work-remotely-some-of-the-time

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored solutions in colocation, cloud, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space, in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhere™ 100GB private backbone, to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT in an interactive map of the Flexential colocation, cloud and DRaaS data centers, PoPs and cloud on ramps, visit www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Lori Stafford-Thomas

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Flexential

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

https://www.flexential.com

