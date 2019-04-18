Flexential Cited Among Most Significant DRaaS Vendors by Independent Research Firm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of hybrid IT data center and Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solutions, today announced it was among a handful of select companies invited by Forrester Research, Inc., to participate in its April 2019 Forrester Wave™ evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Disaster-Recovery-As-A-Service Providers, Q2 2019. Flexential is one of eight vendors included in the report and was cited as a Contender in the DRaaS space.

According to the Forrester report, Flexential received the highest possible score for the core DRaaS offerings criterion. This is the first year in which Flexential has been featured in the Forrester Wave evaluation; the company also reached a significant milestone this year, with seven facilities in its total disaster recovery footprint.

"Flexential can help kick-start an IT DR program fairly quickly," the Forrester report stated. "Taking a consultative approach to client engagements and striving to offer an optimal solution, Flexential brings in industry-standard data movers like Zerto to help clients recover their virtual and physical infrastructures. It offers security services and helps clients improve the security posture of their recovery infrastructure. Flexential splits its offerings into standard and professional services; clients can engage professional services for elements that the standard offering does not cover, such as runbook customization and application-specific configuration support."

"Cyberattacks, IT failures, power failures, administrator errors, and natural disasters are keeping IT infrastructure executives up at night, which means IT resiliency has never been more important," Mike Fuhrman, chief product officer, Flexential said. "Just last month, we announced two new DRaaS locations in Denver and Portland, OR, marking an important step in our strategy to expand DRaaS for customers around the country. It is a great honor to be considered among such elite company, and we look forward to Flexential's continued rise in this report in the coming years."

Flexential's ability to provide high-quality DRaaS solutions while also delivering a wide range of highly connected colocation, and managed services, is truly unique in the domestic market.

