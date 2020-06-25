Flexential® Cited Among Most Significant Hosted Private Cloud Providers by Independent Research Firm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions, today announced it was among a group of top providers that Forrester Research has included in its 2020 Forrester Wave™ evaluation, "The Forrester Wave™: Hosted Private Cloud Services in North America, Q2 2020." The report identifies the most significant North American-hosted private cloud service providers in a 32-criterion assessment focused on strategy, current offering and market presence. In this evaluation, Flexential scored the highest possible in the "Innovation Roadmap" criterion, and is placed as a Contender.

According to the Forrester report, "Flexential Hosted Private Cloud is at the heart of Flexential's value proposition, but its solution normally encompasses other elements of hybrid cloud computing, including colocation and managed services, including its new managed Kubernetes offering."

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester for our hosted private cloud capabilities," said Mike Fuhrman, Chief Operating Officer, Cloud and Managed Services, Flexential. "The complexity and cost associated with integrating, managing and protecting legacy applications, on-prem environments and cloud-based solutions can be overwhelming. With nationally dispersed cloud data centers connected through the FlexAnywhere™ fabric, we are able to apply nimble capabilities to the evolving requirements of our customers."

Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to offer a comprehensive cloud portfolio and next-generation platform in seven, geographically dispersed data centers that is purpose-built to support the most complex IT challenges. With its colocation and cloud offerings, Flexential provides support for workloads that require high resiliency, performance and security, with built-in compliance to the hypervisor level.

VMWare cloud verified status also gives Flexential Cloud access the full set of VMWare Cloud Infrastructure capabilities. For more information on Flexential's cloud capabilities visit https://www.flexential.com/cloud.

