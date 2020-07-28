Flexential® Empowers Floyd Medical Center's COVID Relief Initiative

Not knowing how significant the COVID population would get, Floyd also converted half of its parking deck into a 100-bed field hospital running data, electrical, sprinklers and all the infrastructure needed, and configured a 20-bed hospital with a nursing unit, nursing station, and the ability to run any data or telephony network into any of the above locations. A number of the clinical and financial applications accessed in these newly built-out locations were hosted through Flexential, including applications like bed control to manage the logistics of which patients go where and systems for billing and registration. With secure storage and easy access to their data, thanks to Flexential, Floyd was able to seamlessly connect its new locations while focusing on what really matters – patient care.

"We were able to lean on the Flexential team to manage our data securely – much of it potentially lifesaving to patients, both in and out of a pandemic, while we had all-hands-on-deck with the COVID crisis," said Jeff Buda, Floyd Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "Amid the COVID crisis, we were also in the process of expanding in Flexential's Atlanta - Alpharetta data center. The team was flawless in its execution, with Flexential becoming a true partner to us. We have been so impressed with the level of service and support."

When COVID hit, Floyd's primary care practices, which had never done telemedicine before, all wanted it overnight. To conserve PPE and promote safety and social distancing, Floyd stood up telemedicine within a few weeks, adopting a purpose-built telemedicine platform that saw nearly 3,000 virtual visits between March and May. Flexential was key to enabling this, providing such seamless and instant access to Floyd's data that they were able to start 50 different practices with telemedicine.

"In times of crisis, we at Flexential pride ourselves on being a steady hand to guide and support our customers," said Chief Revenue Officer, Patrick Doherty, Flexential. "This is a true example of how the work of our essential data center employees goes far beyond the four walls of our data centers. By giving other essential businesses, like Floyd, the custom support they need every step of the way Flexential is empowering technology, and touching the lives of medical staff and patients, ensuring they never have to worry about the safety or accessibility of data in the face these challenging times."

For more information on Flexential's colocation services visit here.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored solutions in colocation, cloud, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space, in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhereTM 100GB private backbone, to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT in an interactive map of the Flexential colocation, cloud and DRaaS data centers, PoPs and cloud on ramps, visit www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Lori Stafford-Thomas

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Flexential

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

http://www.flexential.com

