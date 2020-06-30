Flexential® Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Colocation Services

"Adding Ryan as a leader is a big step forward for Flexential because of his extensive experience with all sizes and formats of IT infrastructure services," said Flexential Chief Executive Officer Chris Downie. "Interconnection, network operations and edge computing are also in Ryan's DNA, which aligns to Flexential's key differentiators. His deep understanding of hybrid IT architectures on every scale, makes him the ideal fit for this critical role. We are very excited to have him join the Flexential team and start this new chapter in our history."

Mallory comes to Flexential with an extensive background in the infrastructure and interconnection service areas. He was most recently Senior Vice President of Global Solutions Enablement at Equinix. In this role, he worked hand-in-hand with the global sales, network platform, software and operations teams to support bridging the network, data center and IT infrastructure solutions for Equinix's most strategic customers and partners. Before Equinix, Mallory worked at Digital Realty in sales and operations.

"Flexential's ability to solve the biggest, most complex hybrid IT challenges with a personal approach and tailored solutions make it truly unique in the industry," said Mallory. "I am excited to join the Flexential team and drive the company's continued growth."

Mallory assumes the role from Mike Krza, chief operating officer of Colocation Services. Krza will depart Flexential at the end of July after more than 20 years at the company, including 18 years at ViaWest, one of Flexential's founding companies. Krza held many positions in the company, including Chief Financial Officer and COO.

"Mike's has left a lasting impression on Flexential, including professional and career development for thousands of teammates, and consistently operating with integrity and trust," added Downie. "Mike's efforts have contributed to billions of dollars in value creation and driven tremendous returns for shareholders and employees alike. We will miss him and wish him the best, as we enter this new era."

For an interactive map of the Flexential colocation, cloud and DRaaS data centers, PoPs and cloud on ramps, visit www.flexential.com.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored solutions in colocation, cloud, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space, in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhereTM 100GB private backbone, to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance and resiliency. Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Lori Stafford-Thomas

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Flexential

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

http://www.flexential.com

