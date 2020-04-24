Flexential® Offers Next-Generation Managed Public Cloud and Managed Container Solutions As Demand Increases with COVID-19 and Stay-At-Home Orders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions, today announced it is offering next-generation Managed Public Cloud and Managed Container Orchestration services to automate cloud infrastructure, application deployment and increase speed to market. Flexential's Managed Public Cloud solution, for AWS and Microsoft's Azure cloud platforms, offers a white-glove turnkey service with ongoing 24x7 operational support of a company's public cloud environment, including management of the hyperscale cloud platform, services and instances within. For organizations that want to build and deploy their applications quickly without incurring huge costs or delays, Flexential saves customers time and the cost of hiring hard-to-find talent to do the work.

"With shelter-in-place orders across the country, the increased critically of remote workers and supply chain disruptions, the stress on application infrastructure and networks has never been greater. Businesses have an increasing need for quick scale and are turning to public cloud solutions to find their resources and IT assets, while at the same time trying to operate their environments on a round-the-clock basis. We are working to quickly help businesses manage their costs and expansions, providing strategy and insights," according to Mike Fuhrman, chief operations officer of Cloud and Managed Services, Flexential.

Flexential's Managed Container Orchestration service helps organizations leverage Kubernetes containers to accelerate application delivery. The solution fills gaps in application integration and infrastructure development needs – gaps that traditional IT teams do not have the skills or resources to support. This next-generation product provides 24x7 infrastructure management on AWS's and Azure's cloud platforms leveraging the dynamic scalability of Kubernetes to support containerized workloads. By taking an Infrastructure-as-Code approach and working side-by-side with its customers' developers, Flexential provides a standardized, reliable managed environment for deploying and managing workloads in a modern and secure orchestration platform.

Sphero, Inc., a cloud-based company that makes programmable robots and STEM-based educational tools that help children learn in new ways, uses Flexential's Managed Container Orchestration to manage its cloud solution. Sphero, which recently was named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020, needed cost controls, higher visibility and support for its DevOps model.

"Flexential has not only saved us money but saved us time in going to market, deploying our applications in a fast, simple, robust and secure way," said Brian Kellner, vice president, Engineering, Sphero, Inc. "This cloud management service is flexible, covers a broad scope of technology, enables real-time metrics and improves our ongoing operational support."

"Implementing and managing a Kubernetes solution is incredibly complex and can be a slow process for organizations that are just starting with containers," Fuhrman added. "At Flexential, we offer simplicity and scalability by providing a reference architecture and tools for automating the deployment of application containers, eliminating many of the manual processes involved in deploying and scaling containerized applications."

For more information on Flexential's Managed Public Cloud solutions, visit here, and for Managed Container Orchestration, go here.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored solutions in colocation, cloud, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space, in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhereTM 100GB private backbone, to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance and resiliency. For an interactive map of our data centers, cloud regions, DRaaS regions, POPs and cloud on ramps, visit www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Sphero

Sphero inspires the creators of tomorrow through undeniably cool, programmable robots, electronic building blocks, and educational tools that transform the way kids learn and create through coding, science, music, and the arts. Sphero goes #BeyondCode and drives kids to turn their imagination into reality. The skills students unlock through play-based learning prepare them to thrive, no matter what subject or career they pursue. Based in Boulder, CO, Sphero has become the #1 STEAM-based learning solutions company, loved by millions of parents, kids and educators worldwide. Learn more at sphero.com.

