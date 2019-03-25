FlexFunds appoints Alex Contreras as Head of Global Sales

Alex is in charge of leading new business development, has been a pioneer in developing business strategies addressed to strengthening growth in every market where FlexFunds is present, as well as consolidating the relationship with current clients. He is also in charge of providing support to the offices located in the Americas, Asia and Europe, and supporting the project for the opening of new locations worldwide, in line with FlexFunds' sustained growth.

Before joining FlexFunds, Alex had multiple responsibilities, not only in driving the overall performance of the business units in which he was involved, but also in ventures in the US. He has experience in several areas, such as real estate, financial and mortgage services as well as international banking in renowned companies, such as Blackhawk Capital Group and UBS.

"Alex's contribution within FlexFunds' structure is essential to support the company's business strategy and the development of our vision to be positioned as a world leader in asset securitization. We count on his valuable experience in leading and developing business to conduct the implementation of our global expansion strategy," said Mario Rivero, CEO of FlexFunds.

Alex got his degree of Bachelor in Economics and Business at UCLA and has an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management in Los Angeles, USA.

About FlexFunds

With more than US $2.5 billion in total funding and presence in the Americas, Asia and Europe, FlexFunds is a globally recognized service provider in securitization of assets for financial institutions, asset managers, hedge funds and real estate. Through its robust and versatile asset securitization program, FlexFunds is a flexible solution for its clients to obtain funds, giving them access to global capital markets.

Media contact: Cecilia Bavio, 305-582-7497, cecilia.bavio@upcomm.us

SOURCE FlexFunds