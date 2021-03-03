FlexGen Introduces New Leadership: Kelcy Pegler as CEO and Yann Brandt as CFO

DURHAM, N.C., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen, the largest independent energy storage technology company in the U.S., today announced new leadership with industry veterans Kelcy Pegler and Yann Brandt coming on as CEO and CFO. FlexGen designs and integrates energy storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition.

"I'm thrilled to be joining FlexGen at such an important and exciting time. There are no more excuses or limitations to creating a more intelligent power grid. Energy storage is a critical part of today's energy transition--and will create a cleaner and more resilient system," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen.

"Energy storage is the next frontier in energy. We've seen the impacts that a lack of grid resiliency can have on consumers from Texas to California and the Northeast. Over the last decade, FlexGen has been on the leading edge of storage and I'm excited to be joining at such a critical time," said Yann Brandt, CFO of FlexGen

Kelcy Pegler: Prior to being named FlexGen CEO, Kelcy was Executive Chairman of SOFDESK, a Solar, Roofing & Storage Software Company. Kelcy led the growth and expansion of SofDesk, which resulted in the sale to Enphase Energy in 2021. Prior to SOFDESK, Kelcy co-founded and served as CEO of Roof Diagnostics Solar, a fast-growing residential solar installation company. In 2014, Kelcy oversaw the acquisition of Roof Diagnostics by Fortune 200 Company, NRG Energy. After the acquisition, Kelcy was named CEO of NRG Home Solar.

Yann Brandt: Most recently, Yann led the turnaround of the leading solar hardware company, Quick Mount PV, where the company doubled revenues and was acquired by private equity within 14 months of his engagement. Prior to that, Yann was President for Americas at Conergy, acquiring over 100MW in assets and 1GW of pipeline with transactions of over $1Billion in M&A and project finance.

FlexGen is the second-largest U.S. energy storage technology company, and first in Texas with 80% market share. Leveraging its best-in-class end to end software platform and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation. Our customers and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies, and industrial companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.flexgen.com.

