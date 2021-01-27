FlexGen, KPP Team Up to Deliver Kansas' Solomon Energy Storage Center

When commissioned at the end of the year, the Solomon Energy Storage Center will deliver a total of 1 MW of power – with enough energy to supply four hours of power to more than 250 homes when the utility's members need it most. The FlexGen battery system also includes a "black start" capability for the utility to use if the grid goes offline. "Black start" is often compared to jumpstarting a car, where the FlexGen battery system provides the power needed to jumpstart backup generators that put more power onto the grid.

"The Solomon Energy Storage Center is another example of KPP delivering on its mission to provide cost-effective and reliable public power and services for our community of members," says Mark Chesney, KPP's CEO and General Manager. "We are pleased to work with FlexGen on this important project that will add resiliency and reduce costs." Kelson Energy is providing project development, market analytics and implementation support to KPP on the project.

Kansas' largest battery storage project

Sized at 5.1 MWh, the Solomon Energy Storage Center will be the largest battery project in Kansas, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance data. Kelson Energy is providing project development, market analytics and implementation support to KPP on the project. The battery system operates on FlexGen's energy management software platform, FlexGen HybridOS, which enables the seamless export of power onto the grid when it's most needed – during times of peak demand or when weather disrupts the grid. During off-peak times the battery storage systems will charge when power prices are lower.

"FlexGen is proud to serve KPP and the people of Kansas on this record-setting battery storage project," says Alan Grosse, COO of FlexGen. "The Solomon Energy Storage Center exemplifies how the FlexGen HybridOS platform enables utilities to affordably offer dependable energy storage for their customers."

