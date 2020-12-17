FlexGen Selected by Northeastern REMC to Deliver Largest Battery Storage Projects in Indiana
DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen, a leading energy storage technology solutions and services provider, is helping Northeastern Rural Electric Membership Corporation (NREMC), a leading electric utility, deliver more affordable and reliable power to its customers in eastern Indiana. When commissioned next summer, the two FlexGen battery systems will deliver a total of 14 MW of power – enough energy to supply three hours of power to more than 3,200 homes when customers need it most.
"Our commitment to innovation at Northeastern is second to none among electric cooperatives," says Eric Jung NREMC's President and CEO. "We have long provided affordable and reliable electric service, but now, more than ever, need to evolve to meet our members future energy needs. We are pleased to work with FlexGen on this critically important project."
Indiana's largest battery storage projects
Sized at 21.6 MWh and 25.2 MWh, respectively, each of the two battery systems will be slightly bigger than the 20MWh battery project commissioned in 2016 by Indianapolis Power and Light. The battery system operates on FlexGen's energy management software platform, FlexGen HybridOS, which enables the seamless export of power onto the grid when it's most needed – during times of peak demand or when weather disrupts the grid. During off-peak times the battery storage systems will charge when power prices are lower.
"Our team is honored to deliver these milestone projects for NREMC," says Alan Grosse, FlexGen chief operating officer. "On commissioning, these sites will be among the safest, most reliable and cost-effective power plants in the United States."
According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance data, FlexGen projects will account for more than 54% of the utility-scale battery storage in Indiana when these projects are commissioned.
About FlexGen
FlexGen is the second-largest U.S. energy storage technology solutions and services provider, and first in Texas with 80% market share. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our customers and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. For more information, visit www.flexgen.com.
