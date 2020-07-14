FlexGen's Battery Storage System Helps Bolster Power and Enhance the Grid for Utah Town Flooded with Summer Tourists

DURHAM, N.C., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen, a leading energy storage integrator, is helping a small Utah town flex its energy muscle to give rate holders more reliable, affordable power. Panguitch, a town of 1,500, serves as a gateway to Bryce Canyon National Park. And when tourist season hits in the summer, the electric surges follow.

"By adding a battery at the end of its radial transmission line, the local utility installed a shock absorber that provides consistent power when demand is highest – during storms, peak energy times and tourist season," says Pasi Taimela, FlexGen CTO and EVP of Engineering. "The battery system also serves as an electric sponge, smoothing out power quality issues to provide cleaner power for the community."

How it works. The battery is primarily charged by a solar power plant that is co-located at the site. When everyone turns on their air conditioners in the afternoon, the amount of power available on the grid shrinks, and customers experience everything from flickering lights to a complete outage. When those surges hit, FlexGen's proprietary HybridOS energy management system triggers the battery to deliver power onto the grid, avoiding those interruptions. The lithium-ion battery storage system with solar provides cleaner power than fossil fuel alternatives with zero carbon emissions and is more affordable.

The FlexGen battery system delivers 1 MW of power – enough to supply five hours of backup energy to 250 homes when customers need it most. The system also enabled the utility to use batteries instead of upgrading traditional grid poles-and-wires in the area.

"We are seeing increased interest in energy storage systems in areas needing to shore up their power supply," says Taimela. "It's a great investment for utilities that want to avoid costly infrastructure and for coastal utilities who deal with natural disasters like wildfires and hurricanes."

About FlexGen

FlexGen is a leading energy storage integrator. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our customers and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. For more information, visit www.flexgen.com.

