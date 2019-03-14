Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Worth $2.7 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market by Type (Natural Rubber, NBR/PVC, EPDM, CR), Function (Thermal, Acoustic), End-use Industry (HVAC, Automotive & Transportation), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" published by MarketsandMarkets™, The market size of flexible elastomeric foam is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2018 to USD 2.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.72%during the forecast period. The market is driven by a wide range of function types, namely, thermal and acoustic insulation service providers for different applications such as air-conditioning, industrial piping, solar piping, and construction walls and automotive.

In addition, the increasing number of residential and non-residential constructions globally is also expected to drive the use of flexible elastomeric foam in the thermal and acoustic insulation type.

PDF Download: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76532522

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market"

109 - Tables

30 - Figures

133 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flexible-elastomeric-foam-market-76532522.html

NBR/PVC is the largest and fastest-growing type segment of the Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market

The Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market has been segmented on the basis of type into natural rubber/latex and synthetic rubber. Synthetic rubber is further classified into NBR/PVC, EPDM, CR, and others. In 2018, the NBR/PVC type accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume, due to the demand for NBR/PVC flexible elastomeric foam in the HVAC and automotive & transportation end-use industry. NBR/PVC is a closed cell material used for reducing thermal losses in HVAC systems such as chilled water installations, refrigeration, and air-conditioning. So, it is among the fastest-growing type of flexible elastomeric foam.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76532522

Rising demand from emerging economies is expected to drive the Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market, in terms of both volume and value by 2023. APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, in terms of value. The high economic growth coupled with the mounting population is expected to boost the infrastructural sector in the region, which will increase the need for flexible elastomeric foam for HVAC applications in both commercial as well as residential sectors.

Key players profiled in the Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market report include Armacell (Germany), L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX (Italy), Kaimann GmbH (Germany), Aeroflex (US), Rogers Corporation (US), and Hira Industries (Dubai).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Foam Insulation Market by Product Type (Polystyrene, Polyurethane & Polyisocyanurate, Polyolefin, Elastomeric, and Phenolic), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, and Consumer Appliances), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market by Type (Low-Density, High-Density), End-use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Building & Construction), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/flexible-elastomeric-foam-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets