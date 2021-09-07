Flexible Electronics Market | USD 15.16 billion Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Impact of COVID-19

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Flexible Electronics Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have a mixed impact. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The flexible electronics market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the displays segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The flexible electronics market growth will increase by $15.16 billion during 2020-2025.

Who are the top players in the market?

AU Optronics Corp., Blue Spark Technologies, Buhler AG, Cymbet Corp., E Ink Holdings Inc., Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd., FlexEnable Ltd., Imprint Energy Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the flexible electronics market.

What is the CAGR of the Flexible electronics market?

The flexible electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% during 2021-2025.

How big is the APAC market?

42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AU Optronics Corp., Blue Spark Technologies, Buhler AG, Cymbet Corp., E Ink Holdings Inc., Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd., FlexEnable Ltd., Imprint Energy Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased R&D investments and growing demand for wearables will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lag in mass production of flexible OLED displays is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this flexible electronics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Flexible Electronics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Flexible Electronics Market is segmented as below:

Application

Displays



Printed Sensors



Batteries



Thin-film Photovoltaics



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Flexible Electronics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The flexible electronics market report covers the following areas:

Flexible Electronics Market Size

Flexible Electronics Market Trends

Flexible Electronics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies capacity expansion plans as one of the prime reasons driving the Flexible Electronics Market growth during the next few years.

Flexible Electronics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible electronics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flexible electronics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexible electronics market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible electronics market vendors

