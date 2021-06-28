Flexible Food Packaging Market in North America to grow by $ 4.13 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio
Jun 28, 2021, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible food packaging market in North America is poised to grow by USD 4.13 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the flexible food packaging market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the lower cost of production and less plastic waste than rigid packaging, the increasing consumer preference for packaged food, and the growing demand for high-barrier packaging films.
The flexible food packaging market in North America analysis includes material and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing consumer preference for packaged food and the growing demand for high-barrier packaging films as the prime reasons driving the flexible food packaging market in North America growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flexible food packaging market in North America covers the following areas:
Flexible Food Packaging Market In North America Sizing
Flexible Food Packaging Market In North America Forecast
Flexible Food Packaging Market In North America Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp.
- Mondi Group
- ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.
- Reynolds Group Products Inc.
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Sonoco Products Co.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Beverage Packaging Market- The beverage packaging market is segmented by material (rigid plastics, glass, metal, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market- The aluminum foil packaging market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on the food industry
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp.
- Mondi Group
- ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.
- Reynolds Group Products Inc.
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Sonoco Products Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
