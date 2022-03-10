Flexible Insulation Market to Record 4.19% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | 47% of the growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Flexible Insulation Market's potential growth difference will be USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.24%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 47% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key markets for flexible insulation market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing population and rapid urbanization will boost the flexible insulation market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The flexible insulation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing products and are constantly increasing their R and D investments to compete in the market. Companies such as BASF SE are offering products like SLENTEX which is non-combustible, flexible insulation material used in industrial applications. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the flexible insulation market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Some of the major vendors covered in this report are:

Aeroflex USA Inc

Inc ALTANA AG

Armacell International SA

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Continental AG

Dow Inc.

Fletcher Building Ltd.

Kingspan Group Plc

Knauf Insulation

L ISOLANTE K FLEX S.p.A.

NICHIAS Corp.

Owens Corning

Pacor Inc.

Superlon Holdings Berhad

Thermaflex International Holding BV

Thermaxx Jackets

Trocellen GmbH

Key Segment Highlights

By Material

Fiberglass The fiberglass segment held the largest flexible insulation market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period as fiberglass is widely used in construction and associated applications such as mesh fabrics, drywall tapes, wall covering, and roof panels. It has various advantages, which makes it suitable for construction. In addition, the use of fiberglass in walls also improves heat insulation of the building and keeps the building warm, thus, saving energy costs for the building. Such applications are expected to boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Elastomers

Others

Latest Drivers & Challenges Influencing the Market-

Flexible Insulation Market Driver:

Increased demand from the Construction Industry:

The increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies is one of the factors supporting the flexible insulation market growth. Population growth in the Middle East and Africa has increased the need for infrastructure development. Technological advances in the construction industry, such as smart buildings, influence contractors to build new and advanced structures, especially in countries such as Switzerland, South Africa, and Egypt, which have a history of organized and firm building structures. This will further increase the demand for hotels and transportation networks, thereby fostering the growth of the global flexible insulation market.

Flexible Insulation Market Challenge:

Fluctuation in crude oil prices:

Fluctuation in crude oil prices is one of the factors hindering the flexible insulation market growth. One of the key reactive materials required to produce polyurethane foam is a diisocyanate. The most widely used isocyanates for polyurethane foam production are toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and polymeric isocyanate. These isocyanates are mainly produced from benzene and its derivatives manufactured from crude oil. Thus, the variations in prices will limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

Flexible Insulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.19 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aeroflex USA Inc, ALTANA AG, Armacell International SA, Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Continental AG, Dow Inc., Fletcher Building Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Insulation, L ISOLANTE K FLEX S.p.A., NICHIAS Corp., Owens Corning, Pacor Inc., Superlon Holdings Berhad, Thermaflex International Holding BV, Thermaxx Jackets, and Trocellen GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fiberglass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fiberglass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Elastomers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Elastomers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Elastomers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Elastomers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Elastomers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Armacell International SA

Exhibit 93: Armacell International SA - Overview



Exhibit 94: Armacell International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Armacell International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Armacell International SA - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 97: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 102: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 106: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 109: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

10.7 Continental AG

Exhibit 111: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.8 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 116: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Kingspan Group Plc

Exhibit 120: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 123: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Knauf Insulation

Exhibit 125: Knauf Insulation - Overview



Exhibit 126: Knauf Insulation - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Knauf Insulation - Key offerings

10.11 Owens Corning

Exhibit 128: Owens Corning - Overview



Exhibit 129: Owens Corning - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Owens Corning - Key news



Exhibit 131: Owens Corning - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Owens Corning - Segment focus

10.12 Superlon Holdings Berhad

Exhibit 133: Superlon Holdings Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 134: Superlon Holdings Berhad - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Superlon Holdings Berhad - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

