Flexible Office Leaders LiquidSpace and Workplace Solutions Partner to Better Serve Clients Through Technology

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace Solutions and LiquidSpace today announced a partnership to facilitate economic opportunities for asset owners and operators by better serving growing demand for flexible office in the United States. Led by Workplace Solutions President Josh Lisman and LiquidSpace CEO Mark Gilbreath, the partnership will leverage technology from LiquidSpace to offer flexible office solutions for the Workplace Solutions network and its clients.

"LiquidSpace recognizes the opportunity to partner strategically with an industry leading company like Workplace Solutions to accelerate the delivery and market adoption of flexible office solutions," said Mark Gilbreath, founder and CEO of LiquidSpace. "LiquidSpace and Workplace Solutions are upgrading the traditional leasing flow with more speed, flexibility and simplicity."

The announcement coincides with the CoreNet Global Summit in Boston, MA, where Workplace Solutions is promoting the partnership with a co-branded booth. Full details of the partnership will develop over the next few months. The partnership is the first of its kind, and demonstrates foresight from Workplace Solutions into the future of flexible office.

"As the flexible office market is rapidly evolving, Workplace Solutions is proud to partner with the technology leader in this industry, LiquidSpace," said Josh Lisman of Workplace Solutions. "LiquidSpace gives our clients more options to consider, especially for larger engagements, and it allows for a faster, more streamlined process."

About Workplace Solutions

Workplace Solutions is one of the fastest growing global coworking consultancy companies. With over fifty years of combined experience in the flexible office market, Workplace Solutions specializes in "brokering" Workplace as a Service. Providing concierge service to corporate clients, Workplace Solutions accelerates and simplifies the procurement of flexible office space around the world.

About LiquidSpace

LiquidSpace is the largest end-to-end flexible office platform where users seeking office space connect to owners and operators with space to share. LiquidSpace streamlines the flexible office discovery and booking process, including a simplified legal framework. Investors and partners include: Greylock Partners, Floodgate Fund, Shasta Ventures, Roth Capital, GPT Group, Black Diamond Ventures, Lucas Venture Group, Steelcase, CBRE, Colliers International and Avison Young.

SOURCE LiquidSpace