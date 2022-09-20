Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market Size to Grow by USD 39.02 million, Amcor Plc and American Packaging Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible packaging market for food and beverages is fragmented. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distribution and marketing to compete in the market.

The flexible packaging market for food and beverages market size is expected to grow by USD 39.02 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2022-2026

Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the flexible packaging market for food and beverages market include Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG, Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, Bryce Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Novolex Holdings LLC, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., RPC Bramlage GmbH, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Transcontinental Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for food and beverages that help in protecting food.

American Packaging Corp. - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for food and beverages that include coffee and tea, confections, dairy, fresh produce, frozen foods, grocery, and healthcare.

Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for food and beverages that are specially designed to meet all the market requirements for sustainability and recyclability.

Berry Global Inc. - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for food and beverages where the design and manufacturing skills create the beverage packaging solutions to meet all your product requirements, brand objectives, and seasonal capacity challenges.

Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for food and beverages with modern convenience elements and luminous print designs which are extremely eye-catching.

The report also covers the following areas:

Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Material

Flexible Plastic



Flexible Paper



Flexible Foil

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Material Segments

The flexible plastic segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as a significant rise in the demand for packaged food, frozen food, and beverages.

Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible packaging market for food and beverages market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flexible packaging market for food and beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexible packaging market for the food and beverages market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the flexible packaging market for food and beverages market vendors

Flexible Packaging Market For Food And Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 39.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.73 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG, Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, Bryce Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Novolex Holdings LLC, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., RPC Bramlage GmbH, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Transcontinental Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

