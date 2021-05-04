Flexible Packaging: Sourcing and Procurement Report| Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities| SpendEdge
May 04, 2021, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Flexible Packaging market will grow by USD 41.12 Million as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, a healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.42%.
Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Flexible Packaging Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."
For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report
Our Flexible Packaging Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.
Major Five Flexible Packaging Companies:
- Amcor plc
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Mondi plc
- Sonoco Products Co.
- Huhtamaki Oyj
Flexible Packaging Market 2020-2024: Scope
SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Flexible Packaging Market Report covers the following areas:
- Flexible Packaging Market Size
- Flexible Packaging Market Trends
- Flexible Packaging Market Analysis
Flexible Packaging Market Geographic Landscape Outlook
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- Key leading countries
SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Flexible Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Flexible Packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Flexible Packaging market size
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
- The growth of the Flexible Packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Flexible Packaging market vendors
Related Reports on Materials Include:
- Protein Assays Sourcing and Procurement Report: The protein assays will grow at a CAGR of 10.70% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 7%-12% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Mercury Sulfate Sourcing and Procurement Report: The mercury sulfate will grow at a CAGR of 2.40% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2% - 4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Carbonate Sourcing and Procurement Report: The carbonate will grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Insights
Category Pricing Insights
Cost-saving Opportunities
Best Practices
Category Ecosystem
Category Management Strategy
Category Management Enablers
Suppliers Selection
Suppliers under Coverage
US Market Insights
Category scope
Appendix
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo
Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
Contact Us
SOURCE SpendEdge
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article