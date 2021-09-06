Flexible Plastic Packaging Market in Metal & Glass Containers | Technavio Predicts $ 40.13 Bn Growth during 2021-2025

The flexible plastic packaging market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products.

The flexible plastic packaging market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible plastic packaging market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The flexible plastic packaging market covers the following areas:

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Sizing

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Forecast

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

Download our free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44803

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Coveris Management GmbH

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corp.

Sonoco Products Co.

UFlex Ltd.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market - Global flexible intermediate bulk container market is segmented by end-user (chemical, food, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe - Rigid bulk packaging market in Europe is segmented by product (drums, pails, and others) and geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Pouches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Films and wraps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Coveris Management GmbH

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corp.

Sonoco Products Co.

UFlex Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact



Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/flexible-plastic-packaging-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-flexible-plastic-packagingmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

