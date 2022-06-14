Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Size to Increase by USD 40.13 Bn | APAC to Occupy 45% Market Share | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

A major reason driving the global flexible plastic packaging market share rise is a growing focus on extending product shelf life. Increased shelf life of items allows manufacturers to keep them on the market for longer periods of time, reducing product waste. Increased shelf life also benefits in the safe transit and export of perishable goods including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other items to various locations. Flexible plastic packaging is effective at extending product shelf life.

Market Challenges

The increased focus on lowering the use of plastic packaging will be a major obstacle for the worldwide flexible plastic packaging market share growth. Plastics are largely used in flexible plastic packaging solutions. The garbage generated by these polymers, on the other hand, is damaging to the environment. Discarded plastic food packaging accounts for a significant portion of global packaging waste.

The flexible plastic packaging market report is segmented by product (pouches, bags, films and wraps, and others), end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for flexible plastic packaging in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their Offerings

Amcor Plc : The company offers flexible packaging which is innovative, attractive and more sustainable packaging helps brands stand out and better protects the planets.

: The company offers flexible packaging which is innovative, attractive and more sustainable packaging helps brands stand out and better protects the planets. Berry Global Group Inc. : The company offers flexible packaging for supermarket films, shrink films and stretch films.

: The company offers flexible packaging for supermarket films, shrink films and stretch films. CCL Industries Inc .- The company offers plastic packaging under the brand name of Innova.

.- The company offers plastic packaging under the brand name of Innova. Clondalkin Group Holdings BV- The company offers Nyco flexible packaging and Royal vaassen flexible packaging.

Coveris Management GmbH- The company offers innovative, sustainable packaging solutions that protect and prolong product lifecycles.

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 40.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Coveris Management GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and UFlex Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Pouches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Pouches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Pouches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Bags - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Films and wraps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Films and wraps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Films and wraps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 56: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 57: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 59: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 61: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 CCL Industries Inc.

Exhibit 65: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: CCL Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 68: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Exhibit 70: Clondalkin Group Holdings BV - Overview



Exhibit 71: Clondalkin Group Holdings BV - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Clondalkin Group Holdings BV - Key offerings

11.7 Coveris Management GmbH

Exhibit 73: Coveris Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 74: Coveris Management GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Coveris Management GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 76: Coveris Management GmbH - Key offerings

11.8 Huhtamaki Oyj

Exhibit 77: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 78: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 80: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus

11.9 Mondi Group

Exhibit 82: Mondi Group - Overview



Exhibit 83: Mondi Group - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Mondi Group - Key news



Exhibit 85: Mondi Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Mondi Group - Segment focus

11.10 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 87: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 91: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

11.12 UFlex Ltd.

Exhibit 95: UFlex Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: UFlex Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: UFlex Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 98: UFlex Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: UFlex Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research Methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

