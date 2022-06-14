Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Size to Increase by USD 40.13 Bn | APAC to Occupy 45% Market Share | Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the flexible plastic packaging market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 40.13 billion.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- A major reason driving the global flexible plastic packaging market share rise is a growing focus on extending product shelf life. Increased shelf life of items allows manufacturers to keep them on the market for longer periods of time, reducing product waste. Increased shelf life also benefits in the safe transit and export of perishable goods including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other items to various locations. Flexible plastic packaging is effective at extending product shelf life.
- Market Challenges
- The increased focus on lowering the use of plastic packaging will be a major obstacle for the worldwide flexible plastic packaging market share growth. Plastics are largely used in flexible plastic packaging solutions. The garbage generated by these polymers, on the other hand, is damaging to the environment. Discarded plastic food packaging accounts for a significant portion of global packaging waste.
The flexible plastic packaging market report is segmented by product (pouches, bags, films and wraps, and others), end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for flexible plastic packaging in APAC.
Companies mentioned with their Offerings
- Amcor Plc: The company offers flexible packaging which is innovative, attractive and more sustainable packaging helps brands stand out and better protects the planets.
- Berry Global Group Inc.: The company offers flexible packaging for supermarket films, shrink films and stretch films.
- CCL Industries Inc.- The company offers plastic packaging under the brand name of Innova.
- Clondalkin Group Holdings BV- The company offers Nyco flexible packaging and Royal vaassen flexible packaging.
- Coveris Management GmbH- The company offers innovative, sustainable packaging solutions that protect and prolong product lifecycles.
|
Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 40.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.14
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Coveris Management GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and UFlex Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Share this article