Flexitank (Monolayer and Multilayer) Market Report 2019 - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexitank Market by Type (Monolayer and Multilayer), Loading Type (Bottom Loading and Top Loading), Application (Food-Grade Liquids, Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids, and Pharmaceutical Liquids), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Competitive advantages over other alternatives

The flexitank market is estimated to be USD 366 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 912 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.0%.

The majority of flexitanks are consumed in the food-grade liquids, non-hazardous chemicals, and pharmaceutical liquids applications. Increase in the demand for flexitanks around the globe is primarily driven because of the economic benefits of flexitanks. These include environment-friendly nature, requirement of lesser time and efforts in filling and discharging these tanks, and compatibility with a large number of industrially viable fluids along with reducing risk of cross-contamination of liquids.

These tanks are also less expensive as compared to ISO tanks and drums. It saves around 50.0% on packaging cost and can transport 10.0% more cargo than ISO tanks and 30.0% more cargo than drums. Also, as they are single use bags, so there is no issue of its maintenance cost, whereas ISO tanks and drums require proper cleaning after each shipment. Thus, flexitanks are capturing a competitive edge over other alternatives which is favorable for its market growth.

The food-grade liquids application segment accounted for the largest market share.

The food-grade liquids segment dominates the flexitank market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of flexitanks for food-grade liquids transportation is expected to drive the demand for flexitanks. Edible oils and apple juice are largely exported from the APAC region. Orange juice, wine, and juice concentrates are exported in large quantity from North America, South America, and Europe. Compared to these, food-grade liquids and non-hazardous chemicals are traded or exported in less quantity from Europe and North America. This scenario creates the demand for flexitanks from food-grade liquids application segment.

APAC is the largest and projected to be the fastest-growing flexitank market.

APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the flexitanks market in 2018, owing to the growing production of edible oils, latex, pharmaceutical liquids across the region. APAC is the largest producer and exporter of palm oil and other edible oils. Also, APAC countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Singapore are the largest producer and exporter of latex. Together these countries export more than 75.0% of latex. This scenario across the region is favorable for the growth of the flexitank market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Trade of Wine Globally

Competitive Advantages Over Other Alternatives

Restraints

Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials to Hamper the Market Growth

Opportunities

Increase in Commodity Trade in BRICS Nations

New Configuration in Flexitanks and Bigger Size of Containers

Challenges

Availability of Low-Quality Flexitanks and Containers

Companies Mentioned



Andesocean

Anthente International

Bornit Ltd

Braid Logistics

Bulk Liquid Solutions

Bscherhoff Packaging Solutions

Environmental Packaging Technologies

Flexpack

Full-Pak

Hengxin Plastic

Hinrich Industries

Liqua

M&W Flexitank

Myflexitank

Neoflex

One Flexitank

Proagri Solutions

Qingdao BLT Packing Industrial

Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics

Qingdao Laf Packaging

Rishi FIBC

SIA Flexitanks

Sun Flexitanks

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

Trust Flexitanks

UWL Flexitanks

Yunjet Plastic Packaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofm29y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

