Flexitanks Market analysis in Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio Predicts $ 1.57 Bn Growth during 2021-2025
Sep 06, 2021, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexitanks market is poised to grow by USD 1.57 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.
The report on the flexitanks market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the growing demand for edible oil in Asian countries as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Industrial, Food, Chemical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The cost advantages of using flexitanks is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the flexitanks market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flexitanks market covers the following areas:
Flexitanks Market Sizing
Flexitanks Market Forecast
Flexitanks Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Hinrich Industries
- JF HILLEBRAND GROUP AG
- MYFlexitank Industries Sdn Bhd
- Neoflex Logistics Services Industrial Packing SA
- Philton Polythene Converters Ltd.
- Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd.
- Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- SIA Flexitanks
- Sun FlexiTanks
- Techno Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
