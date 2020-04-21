FLEXO lamp of Miniso contracted Spanish design studio won the German Red Dot Design award for 2020

Since the establishment of the original design institute MOD (Miniso Original Design) in 2018, Miniso has cooperated with excellent design teams across the globe to develop original products. BAMBÚ studio insists on the concept of "design must meet the needs of life in function and beauty", which is consistent with Miniso's concept of "Better design, Better life." BAMBÚ studio has designed a small practical two-in-one mirror and an portable COCO water cup for creative products, which have also won praise from consumers.

At present, this FLEXO lamp has been sold exclusively in Miniso stores. The high level of product design combined with the competitive price creates a shopping experience with mini price but big surprise for every consumer, ensuring that they can enjoy high quality life necessities at a great price. The principle of competitive prices with high quality that Miniso has always adhered can present advantages in the comparison of product cost performance.

