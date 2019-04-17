Flexographic Inks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexographic Inks Market - Overview



Petrochemical-derived products such as carbon black, solvents, resins, mineral oils, and intermediates are used as key raw materials in the production of flexographic inks.Flexographic printing is an important printing process used in flexible package printing.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767875/?utm_source=PRN



Its popularity can be attributed to its high versatility in terms of printing on a wide range of substrates.



This report analyzes and forecasts the flexographic inks market at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global flexographic inks market.It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for flexographic inks during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities for the flexographic inks market at the global and regional levels.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global flexographic inks market.Porter's five forces model for the flexographic inks market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, application, and resin segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global flexographic inks market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, resin, and region.In terms of type, the market has been segmented into water-based, solvent-based, and UV-cured.



Based on application, the market has been segregated into packaging (including flexible packaging, corrugated containers, folding cartons, tags & labels, and others) and others.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation of the global market includes the current and forecast demand for flexographic inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the flexographic inks market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated in terms of type, resin, and application segments of the flexographic inks market.



Market size has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.



The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global flexographic inks market.Key players operating in the global market are Altana AG, Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co.



KG, Flint Group, Sun Chemical Corporation, INX International Ink Co., and Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The global flexographic inks market has been segmented as follows:



Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured



Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Application

Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Corrugated Containers

Folding Cartons

Tags & Labels

Others

Others (Including Newspapers, Magazines, and Journals)



Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Resin

Nitrocellulose

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others



Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Flexographic inks are manufactured by using petrochemical-derived raw materials such as resins, carbon black, mineral oils, solvents, and intermediates.Flexographic inks are used in the flexographic printing process, which is commonly employed in flexible package printing.



The popularity of flexographic printing can be attributed to the fact that it can be used on a wide range of substrates.

Among types, the global flexographic inks market is dominated by the water-based segment. Water-based flexographic inks are preferred due to their low price and eco-friendly properties.

Among applications, the market is dominated by the packaging segment. Flexible packaging and corrugated containers sub-segments dominate the packaging segment.

Among resins, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment, closely followed by the polyamide segment. Polyurethane resins are preferred, as they can be used with a wide range of plastic packaging applications.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of flexographic inks, due to the large volume of manufacturing that takes place in the region

The global flexographic inks market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the negative effect of increased digitization and rise in the adoption of the digital printing technology worldwide



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767875/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

