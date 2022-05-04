Flexographic Printing Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 502.93 million | High Demand Volumes From the Packaging Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2022-2026 : Scope

The flexographic printing machine market report covers the following areas:

Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

Application

Flexible Packaging: The flexible packaging segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Changes in food habits and preference for packaged foods have fueled the food packaging market. Moreover, the growing consumption of easy-to-cook food products and beverages has increased the demand for flexible packaging.

Print Media



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2022-2026 : Driver and Challenge

The high demand volumes from the packaging industry is driving the flexographic printing machine market growth. Moreover, due to the increasing number of internet users, there has been an increase in online purchases, which has strengthened the global packaging market. Thus, the growing population, along with the rising demand for consumer goods and the increase in disposable income in developing countries, is expected to drive the demand for flexographic printing machines during the forecast period.

Fluctuation in raw material prices is challenging the flexographic printing machine market growth. Primary raw materials used in flexographic printing are substrate and ink. Fluctuations in the prices of crude oil have a major impact on the prices of raw materials, which will affect the costs of flexographic printing machines. Thus, the uncertainty of pricing and costs incurred by vendors and the challenge of passing these expenses to clients will negatively impact the market for flexographic printing machines.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Flexographic Printing Machine Market, including Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., BFM Srl, Bobst Group SA, Comexi Group Industries SAU, Edale Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Koenig and Bauer AG, LohiaGroup, Mark Andy Inc., MPS Systems BV, NILPETER A/S, OMET Srl, OMSO SpA, ORIENT SOGYO Co. Ltd., ROTATEK Printing Machinery SLU, Star Flex International, TAIYO KIKAI LTD., Uteco Converting Spa, Windmoller and Holscher KG., Wolverine Flexographic Mfg Co., and XiAn Aerospace Huayang Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd. among others.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist flexographic printing machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flexographic printing machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexographic printing machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexographic printing machine market vendors

Flexographic Printing Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 502.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., BFM Srl, Bobst Group SA, Comexi Group Industries SAU, Edale Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Koenig and Bauer AG, LohiaGroup, Mark Andy Inc., MPS Systems BV, NILPETER A/S, OMET Srl, OMSO SpA, ORIENT SOGYO Co. Ltd., ROTATEK Printing Machinery SLU, Star Flex International, TAIYO KIKAI LTD., Uteco Converting Spa, Windmoller and Holscher KG., Wolverine Flexographic Mfg Co., and XiAn Aerospace Huayang Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Print media - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc.

10.4 BFM Srl

10.5 Bobst Group SA

10.6 Comexi Group Industries SAU

10.7 Edale Ltd.

10.8 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

10.9 Koenig and Bauer AG

10.10 Mark Andy Inc.

10.11 NILPETER A/S

10.12 OMET Srl

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

