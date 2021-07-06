FlexPay Strengthens Leadership Team with Technology and Payments Industry Veterans

New leadership includes Steve Arentzoff, Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Ray Watson, Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships and E-commerce.

MONTREAL, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FlexPay, the machine learning-powered Fintech company that identifies and solves payment problems preventing legitimate e-commerce and subscription transactions from completing, today announced the addition of two key hires to its leadership team. This announcement comes as FlexPay continues to deliver tremendous growth, following a record-breaking 2020 and an incredible start to the first half of 2021.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve and Ray to FlexPay, and the leadership, talents, and experience they bring to us. The addition of these individuals to our leadership team will play an integral role in accelerating our company growth," said FlexPay Founder & CEO, Darryl Hicks. "Both of these executives bring tremendous knowledge and proven track records, and they will help us build on our momentum and strengthen our leadership position in the payments ecosystem."

Steve Arentzoff has been hired as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Steve is responsible for building and refining FlexPay's go-to-market strategy and driving demand and company growth. Steve has over 20 years of senior technology marketing leadership, building high-performance marketing organizations, category leadership, marketing and sales alignment, and accelerated company growth rates. Steve has helped lead two technology companies (Medallia and Cision) through IPO and played an essential role in Dealertrack's acquisition by Cox Automotive.

Ray Watson joins FlexPay as Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships and E-commerce. Ray is responsible for continuing to foster relationships within key verticals and develop and build new partnerships. Ray is a global payments expert with 15 years of experience working in the payments processing industry. Prior to FlexPay, Ray held strategic business development and partner management roles with JPMorgan Chase, Ingenico ePayments (acquired by Worldline), and helped develop Litle & Co.'s channel partnership and lead generation process before its acquisition by Vantiv. In addition to payments, Ray has held senior leadership positions with Sempris, The Reunion Group, and AEGON Direct Marketing, where he focused on continuity, loyalty, and direct marketing programs.

FlexPay is a payments and technology company delivering a machine learning and AI-powered solution to identify and solve false credit card declines, a global problem preventing hundreds of millions of dollars in legitimate transactions between merchants and customers annually. The platform is trained on billions of transactions, enabling a level of performance unmatched in the payments industry. The company is committed to creating more efficiency, trust, and transparency in payments processing, helping merchants and their customers settle more legitimate transactions. To learn more about FlexPay, visit www.flexpay.io.

