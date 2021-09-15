Flexpoint Ford Announces Closing of Flexpoint Asset Opportunity Fund II with $825 Million of Committed Capital

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford, a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today the final closing of its second asset investment fund, Flexpoint Asset Opportunity Fund II, L.P. ("Asset Fund II"), at $825 Million.

Asset Fund II will build on the strategy established in the predecessor fund, Flexpoint Special Assets Fund, L.P. ("Asset Fund I"), leveraging the firm's focus and expertise in financial services private equity to invest in opportunistic asset-driven investments across financial services subsectors and assets. Asset Fund II will seek to construct a portfolio of diversified financial assets and structured investments.

"We are delighted with the success of the fundraising for Asset Fund II," said Don Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Flexpoint Ford. Noting that over 90% of Asset Fund II's commitments came from existing investors in what was a limited fundraising process, he added, "We are very fortunate to have the support of many of the leading limited partners in the investment community. We attribute this support to the outstanding investment returns of our prior funds and, importantly, the consistent execution of Flexpoint's strategy."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for Asset Fund II. Flexpoint Ford did not use a placement agent.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $5.4 billion of assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York, New York. For more information about Flexpoint Ford, please visit www.flexpointford.com.

