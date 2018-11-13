Flexport Secures $1 Billion in Funding Round Led by the SoftBank Vision Fund to Accelerate Disruption of the $2 Trillion Freight Forwarding Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexport, the modern freight forwarder, today announced that it has secured $1 billion in a funding round led by the SoftBank Vision Fund with participation from existing investors Founders Fund, DST Global, Cherubic Ventures, Susa Ventures and SF Express.

Flexport will use the capital to deepen its technology and data capabilities, grow its global logistics infrastructure footprint, and invest in industry expertise to help clients navigate increasingly complex global trade environments.

Modern companies must be able to deliver products almost instantly and be highly responsive to the expectations of empowered consumers — expectations that are table stakes in the consumer world but that the antiquated global freight forwarding ecosystem is often unable to meet.

"Our vision is to unite the planet in a seamless web of commerce, unhindered by physical borders, boundaries or political agendas," said Ryan Petersen, founder and CEO of Flexport. "The Vision Fund shares our belief in using technology to create a better, more interconnected world and their support will propel us into that future, making global trade easier for everyone."

The investment acknowledges the strong progress Flexport has made in disrupting the $2 trillion freight forwarding market, as well as the confidence investors have in the company's potential to transform the even larger global logistics industry.

"Logistics is a $7 trillion industry that is crucial for global trade, yet extraordinarily fragmented. Even the largest companies only hold single-digit market share," said Michael Ronen, managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA). "Flexport's pioneering use of technology and its data advantage position the company for exceptional growth in this multi-trillion dollar industry." Ronen will represent SBIA on the Flexport board, and Ed Shrager, director at SoftBank Investment Advisers, will join as a board observer.

In 2018, Flexport doubled top-line revenue, generated nearly $500M in sales, increased headcount to nearly 1,000 employees, expanded its geographic presence to 11 offices and warehouses around the world, and in September achieved the ranking of 11th largest freight forwarder by ocean volume on the world's largest shipping lane, the Transpacific Eastbound. The company's growth directly benefits its customers through geographic network density, greater purchasing scale, and improved data-driven decision making and routing optimization. Today, Flexport connects almost 10,000 clients and suppliers across more than 200 countries.

The company expects the financing to close in the second quarter upon the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Flexport

Flexport is the modern freight forwarder. Flexport uniquely delivers a combination of advanced technology, physical logistics infrastructure and human expertise, providing fast and predictable transit times, visibility and control, and lower supply chain costs to logistics and supply chain professionals across the globe. First to market with a purpose-built cloud software and data analytics platform, Flexport today connects almost 10,000 clients and suppliers across more than 200 countries, including established global brands like Georgia-Pacific as well as emerging innovators like Sonos. Flexport offers a full range of services, including ocean, air, truck and rail freight, drayage and cartage, warehousing, customs and trade advisory, financing, and insurance. To learn more, visit www.flexport.com .

