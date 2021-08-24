Flexsteel Revealing Best-Kept Secret In Casegoods

"The fact that Flexsteel offers much more than upholstery has been the best-kept secret in the business for years," says Sharad Mathur, vice president of marketing. "It's high time for us to get the message out: Flexsteel is a whole-home supplier, with quality wood furnishings on par with the soft goods for which we have long been known for."

The company has an entire season's worth of bedroom, dining, home office and occasional in stock and ready to ship.

According to Tim Newlin, vice president of product management, "Part of our perception problem stems from the fact that our case goods business was originally an acquisition, operated separately under the Wynwood brand for many years. We've long since updated the entire line to marry with our upholstered goods in both stationary, and motion, and we brought the casegoods in-house under the Flexsteel brand. Although we didn't talk about it as much as we should have, we have done a lot of solid planning and we invested heavily in inventory when others hit the brakes. The good news now is that when so many companies are struggling to deliver product, we're in-stock and ready to go for the all-important Fall selling season."

"We're in the best position we've ever been to satisfy our dealers' needs, and just in time for their Labor Day sales," Mathur notes. "Indeed, with some $10 million (wholesale) in inventory available for immediate shipment across all wood categories and styles, at a time when many companies are turning new business away, we are, in fact, accepting new business and expanding market share."

Additionally, the executive says, "We're making it exceptionally easy for retailers to transition their floors to Flexsteel product. Given our major brand refresh, which touches everything from hangtags to our newly revamped website, all of our in-stock casegoods collections are backed up with fresh point-of-purchase materials for in-store use, as well as all the digital assets necessary to support dealers' websites. Simply put, there is no need for any retailer to tell their customers they will have to wait for delivery of bedroom, dining room, home office or occasional furniture until some time in 2022, because we can solve the problem right now."

Among the Flexsteel bedroom and dining collections in-stock and available now for delivery:

Alpine: Warm woods and clean lines make for a rustic modern vibe, moderately scaled for master or second bedroom.

Cologne: Flexsteel's upper-end bedroom offers a vintage modern look and grander scale with industrial-inspired accents along with luxe features like soft-close drawers.

Harmony: The picture of simplicity with a white, chalk-paint feel and shiplap accents, "Harmony is all about retreat," Newlin describes. "This whole home collection can go coastal or farmhouse depending on the region of the country and how it is accessorized."

Ludwig: Classic mid-century modern with a warm walnut finish, also moderately scaled for master or second bedroom.

Newport: Coastal cottage with a weathered finish and plenty of vintage charm.

Plymouth: "The champion of our whole home approach exemplifies shabby chic style with contrasting wood finishes, and is by far our best-selling collection," Newlin says.

Retail price points in bedroom range from $1999 to $3999 in bedroom and begin at $1999 for large dining. Occasional, which emphasizes mixed media and function including storage, ranges from $399 to $799 (cocktail) and includes a number of solid wood stories.

"Key here," Newlin says, "is that we've designed all of these collections to easily coordinate, whether with our own upholstered products or with other goods retailers are carrying in today's colors, fabrics and finishes. Bottom line: In this environment, when so many are struggling with supply, we have the solutions, and we are ready to deliver."

SOURCE Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

