Flight Adventure Park Giving Healthcare Heroes Opportunity to "Fly" During Nurses Week

Healthcare Professionals To Receive Free Admission & Pair of Jump Socks On May 9th

STERLING, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Adventure Park, a multi-experience family entertainment venue with eight FLIGHT locations across the United States, is hosting a night to remember for healthcare workers during May's Hospital Week/Nurses Appreciation Week. While not all superheroes wear capes, all healthcare heroes can take "flight" -- for free -- at FLIGHT Parks across the country during their Healthcare Appreciation Night on May 9th!

Healthcare professionals must show their Medical Facility ID to receive free entry. Along with free entry, all healthcare professionals with receive a free pair of Flight jump socks. Immediate family members will receive a discounted $5 admission fee and must purchase or bring Flight jump socks to enter. All FLIGHT Parks will be closed to the general public, strictly open to healthcare professionals and their immediate family, from 5 PM to 8 PM EST on May 9th.

"We cannot thank all of our healthcare professionals enough for the sacrifices they've made over the last two years," says Kathryn Berkhimer, Vice President of Marketing for Flight Adventure Park. "We're looking forward to showing our appreciation for what they've done by hosting a free night of fun and giving them the opportunity to unwind and relax along with their families."

Combining trampolines, ninja warrior courses, dodgeball, climbing structures, virtual reality games and more, Flight Adventure Park provides a wide range of activities that will let healthcare workers reconnect with their body and mind, while engaging in fun, lighthearted community entertainment.

For more information on Flight Adventure Park, visit flightadventurepark.com.

Contact: Brendan Maguire for Flight Adventure Park, [email protected].

About Flight Adventure Park

Flight Adventure Park is a leading family entertainment venue where guests can unleash their imaginations, explore their physicality, and connect with others through diverse activities and games. Featuring trampolines, ninja warrior courses, dodgeball, climbing structures, virtual reality games and more, Flight Adventure Park has the most comprehensive entertainment venues that cater to all types of audiences. Flight Adventure Park strives to make every visit a once in a lifetime experience, combining adventure, fitness, fun, and interactive learning to nurture an environment where Guests can explore new heights. Flight Adventure Park has eight FLIGHT locations across the United States, providing year-round entertainment for parties, events, and everyday play. The company also owns and operates five FLIGHT locations in Canada branded as iSaute. For more information, visit flightadventurepark.com.

SOURCE Flight Adventure Park