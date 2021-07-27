Flight Adventure Park Survives the Shutdown and is Now Thriving

Despite all the obstacles and challenges that Flight faced during the shutdown, they also saw opportunities for growth and self-reflection. "We used the closure as an opportunity to enhance our culture and foundational structure", said Chief Operating Officer Bill Duffy. "During the shutdown, we asked ourselves, when we get through this, how can we be the BEST at what we do? Our Team was fantastic in analyzing and developing new methods to not only enhance our Guest experience but also look at ways to improve our culture internally." Flight's Team is now stronger than ever.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, the last five parks re-opened. iSaute, which is in the Quebec province of Canada were the last locations to re-open after nearly a nine-month shutdown. "We had been waiting for this opportunity for so long," says Yeffa. "Seeing Guests back in our parks and our Team Members so happy to return to work is such an amazing feeling."

Flight Adventure Park was founded in 2016, has 13 parks open and operating in six states and Canada.

About Flight Adventure Park:

Our premier family entertainment venues focus on fun, family, fitness, parties, events, and exciting sports! Flight Adventure Park has created indoor adventure parks for all ages featuring trampolines, ninja warrior courses, dodgeball, climbing structures, ice skating, virtual reality games, and more—all under one roof, making Flight Adventure Park the perfect place for hosting your next party, event, or for having fun and being active with friends and family. Entry to the park treats guests to a heart-pumping, multi-action, year-round family friendly experience.

