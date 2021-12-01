Flight Simulator Market to Reach USD 4789.3 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Flight Simulator Market is Segmented by Type (FFS (Full Flight Simulator), FTD (Flight Training Devices), Others (FBS/FMS)), by Application (Commercial, Military). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Simulation Games Category.

In 2020, the global Flight Simulator market size was USD 3841.6 Million and it is expected to reach USD 4789.3 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the flight simulator market:

The market is likely to be driven by rising demand for new commercial and military pilots, as well as the use of virtual flight training to ensure aviation safety and the desire to reduce pilot training costs.

The demand for pilots is predicted to rise over the next decade, propelling the flight simulator market forward. Due to regular aircraft model, size, and technology changes, pilots must train in tactical engagement through understanding the particular usage of aircraft equipment. The flight deck crew and cabin crew rehearse in a simulator featuring AR and VR. These advantages are expected to increase the demand for simulators in the future.

In addition, the increasing investment in the construction of advanced aviation training organizations is expected to boost the adoption of flight simulators thereby driving the flight simulator market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FLIGHT SIMULATOR MARKET:

The exorbitant expense of maintaining an actual aircraft, as well as the growing desire for better and more effective pilot training, are expected to drive the growth of the flight simulator market. Pilots can master both fundamental and advanced abilities with the help of modern flight simulators. Most student pilots utilize flight simulation to supplement their training, but even veteran pilots can benefit from it. Modern flight simulators can provide tailored possibilities for enhancing training for various aircraft and ratings.

Demand for active pilots is expected to drive growth in the flight simulator market. In recent years, the aviation industry has experienced rapid growth. This can be attributed to an increase in global aviation traffic and tourism activities. These characteristics have also been shown to assist airline operators in maximizing income from passengers on board. However, one of the main reasons for leaving the job before retirement age is the increasing demand for commercial pilots. The shrinking workforce has had a direct influence on the scarcity of skilled pilots in a number of countries.

Furthermore, flight simulators allow pilots to train both routine and rarely-used abilities at a low cost. Pilots can hone their abilities in a range of various flight conditions with simulator training that can be tailored to their individual needs.

FLIGHT SIMULATOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, the FFS (Full Flight Simulator) segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The airplane and the environment in which it operates are accurately simulated by FFS. These systems provide motion, sound, sights, and all other aspects of aircraft operations in order to provide a realistic training environment for pilots.

During the forecast period, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The rise in global air passenger traffic is propelling the aviation industry forward, resulting in increased demand for commercial aircraft deliveries. This increase in demand for new aircraft creates a greater need for commercial pilots, which is a major element in the flight simulator market's growth.

Based on region, North America occupied 80% revenue market share. This dominance is attributed to the region's technological advancements and adoption.

FLIGHT SIMULATOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

CAE

L3 Technologies

FlightSafety International

Thales

Rockwell Collins

Boeing

Textron.

SOURCE Valuates Reports