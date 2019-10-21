Flightdocs and Satcom Direct Integrate Solutions to Enhance Connectivity Within Flight Departments

Flightdocs president Greg Heine says, "We're excited to collaborate with SD on this powerful integration. Both of our companies have been delivering leading edge technology to the market for years now. It's great to put our technology together to solve real business problems within flight departments to drive efficiencies, eliminate data errors and enhance operational safety."

SD's new PostFlight service via SD Pro supports the capture of aircraft flight log times automatically utilizing SD's datalink service, FlightDeck Freedom®. These metrics are then sent to Flightdocs Enterprise to update the current maintenance status of the aircraft, thus eliminating the need for manual calculations of aircraft total time. Aircraft maintenance data – including aircraft status, upcoming scheduled maintenance, and non-routine maintenance (discrepancies, MELs, NEFs, CDLs) – can be automatically sent from Flightdocs Enterprise to SD Pro, streamlining key processes for crew, maintenance technicians, schedulers and dispatchers. Customers of Flightdocs and SD can now optimize the products to gather maximum aircraft performance information through the synchronized systems.

"Delivering accurate, near real-time flight log information supports flight department efficiencies while saving time and improving maintenance budget management. As the amount of data generated by aircraft grows, we will continue to develop open architecture solutions that enable users to tailor-make flight operation management systems that suit their individual needs. This new relationship with Flightdocs perfectly demonstrates how integrating complementary systems can bring tangible benefits to the sector," said SD President, Business Aviation, Chris Moore.

About Satcom Direct:

Satcom Direct (SD) and its group of companies provides global connectivity solutions for business and general aviation, military, government, and head- of- state aircraft. The company also provides land mobile services to areas with connectivity limitations. Since 1997, SD has worked to advance the technology of global connectivity, being first to market with many new capabilities in communications. SD's industry-leading connectivity solutions are complemented by its divisional capabilities, including SD Avionics cabin router systems and SD flight operations software. The company's next generation of services helps to synchronize the aircraft with the flight department and connect the entire flight operation. SD's technologies provide the most powerful integrated connectivity platform in the industry.

About Flightdocs:

Flightdocs provides a comprehensive, fully integrated flight department management solution proven to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce costs, and increase aircraft uptime in a secure, reliable, cloud-based environment. The company's Software as a Service (SaaS) Enterprise platform provides maintenance tracking, flight operations, and inventory management functionality to aircraft owners and operators. Flightdocs customers include Fortune 1000 corporate flight departments, air charters, air medical providers, fractional aircraft operators, government agencies, and regional carriers. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, Flightdocs has been serving the aviation industry for over 15 years.

