Flightdocs Joins Forces with Flight Tax Systems to Streamline Tax Reporting and Compliance Requirements

Greg Heine, President of Flightdocs shared the importance of this partnership and integration, "At Flightdocs we are continually striving to offer our customers the absolute best in service, expertise, and technology. By partnering with Flight Tax Systems, we are able to reduce the burden on the flight department by integrating tools that allow for real time tax designation thus cutting out redundant systems and processes."

Flight Tax Systems is a trusted name in the aviation industry and brings a critical function to operators. With a direct integration into Fd Operations our customers will be able to keep track of their passengers and comply with complex tax rules and regulations from within one platform. Fd Operations customers will be able to tag passengers and trips in real time and pull reports easily for SIFL, Cost Disallowance, state tax, and bonus depreciation compliance.

"We are pleased to announce our relationship with Flightdocs," commented Jed Wolcott, President of Flight Tax Systems. "The seamless exchange of information between our two software platforms will provide a unique and extraordinary value-add for our customers, enabling them to improve efficiency and productivity while simultaneously managing flight data and tax-related activities of their aircraft."

The Flight Tax Systems integration with Fd Operations will be available for demonstration at NBAA BACE booth N4409.

About Flight Tax Systems

Flight Tax Systems (FTS) is a user-friendly software application designed for aircraft owners and operators to track the tax-related activities of their aircraft. Flight Tax Systems, LLC is a division of Wolcott & Associates, P.A., an aviation dedicated group of CPAs and professionals helping clients to identify, protect and preserve tax deductions for their aircraft. Wolcott & Associates, P.A. offers a complete suite of aviation tax solutions, including tax return preparation, financial reporting, structuring aircraft purchases and sales, audit defenses, consulting and the FTS web-based aviation tax management software. For more information on FTS visit www.flighttaxsystems.com. For more information on Wolcott & Associates, P.A. visit www.aviation-cpa.com.

About Flightdocs

Flightdocs provides a comprehensive, fully integrated flight department management solution proven to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce costs, and increase aircraft uptime in a secure, reliable, cloud-based environment. The company's Software as a Service (SaaS) Enterprise platform provides maintenance tracking, flight operations, and inventory management functionality to aircraft owners and operators. Flightdocs customers include Fortune 1000 corporate flight departments, air charters, air medical providers, fractional aircraft operators, government agencies, and regional carriers. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, Flightdocs has been serving the aviation industry for over 15 years.

