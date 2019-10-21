Flightdocs Unveils the First-ever, Fully Integrated Flight Department Management System with the Launch of FD | Operations at NBAA BACE 2019

Fd | Operations was built to meet growing demand from pilots, crew, schedulers, and dispatchers. FD Operations comes packed with secure, mobile capabilities to streamline workflow, enhance interdepartmental communication, and simplify reporting. The new platform is fully integrated under the Flightdocs Enterprise suite of solutions, which now gives operators the ability to manage their maintenance, flight operations, inventory and purchasing all from one system.

"The integration of our flight ops and maintenance platform stands to disrupt the market by delivering the first ever, fully integrated flight department management system" said CEO and Chairman, Rick Heine. Fd | Operations was a direct response to our customers looking for a solution that delivered real-time visibility, data and communication and we are the first to deliver it to them."

Flightdocs President, Greg Heine, says, "There's long been a disconnect between teams within a flight department—and this platform bridges that divide, eliminates duplication of work, data errors, and communication lag time. The feedback so far has been phenomenal."

Cirrus Aircraft, the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series and Vision Jet Aircraft, was one of the key launch customers for Fd | Operations. Cirrus partnered with Flightdocs during a four-month beta testing phase and is now fully live, managing over 100 aircraft, 200 crew members and multiple flight simulators using the new platform. "As we continued to grow and expand our flight operations, we were really in need of a solution that could scale with our needs," explained Nigel Beaulieu, Manager of Flight Operations. "Flightdocs was able to deliver a modern and intuitive web interface for my team to manage our complex flight schedule. The mobile application provides a seamless flow of data between our pilots and maintenance team and helps ensure we can carry out our missions every day."

Kent Pickard, Flightdocs Chief Technology Officer notes, "We've invested heavily in designing and building a flight department solution that delivers the visibility and control our customers have long asked for – all backed by the highest level of security and mobile capabilities. That said, we will not stop there. Our roadmap includes expanding features and integrations, that ultimately deliver even more flexibility and scalability to meet the unique needs of our customers."

