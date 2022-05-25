Flimp Communications' 2021-22 Open Enrollment Case Study and Trends Report Shows Digital Postcards Drive Extraordinary Employee-Engagement Rates Averaging 72 Percent

Mobile access was a driving factor this year with data showing the use of QR codes more than tripled** and mobile-device views continued to hold strong at 15 percent, as employers push communications to reach employees wherever they work. The highest engagement rates by industry were found in the Construction vertical with 96 percent, followed by Information Technology at 89 percent, and Government and Municipalities at 84 percent.

Digital Postcards are an offering unique to Flimp and provide a simple, yet compelling, way to serve up benefits information and multimedia content that tracks engagement. These cost-effective, "mini-microsite" experiences, are built on Flimp's cloud-based platform and come with tracking capabilities for measuring employee engagement. Digital Postcards are particularly engaging for educating employees on benefits and details related to open enrollment. Pushing OE details out to employees is seamless, as Flimp's Digital Postcards can be distributed through multiple channels such as email, text, QR code, URL links and embed code.

OE Engagement Report Highlights at a Glance:

--Average Engagement Rate: 72%

--Average Time on Content: 3 minutes, 9 seconds

--Total Campaigns: 212

--Total Targeted Employees: 704,958

--Total Actions Taken: 569,900 (includes video views)

--Average Response Rate: 1.5 actions per view

--Average Mobile Views: 15%

Employee Engagement Rates by Industry:

--Construction: 96%

--Information Technology: 89%

--Government/Municipality: 84%

--Banking and Financial Services: 71%

--Education: 70%

--Healthcare: 69% – up from 54% in 2020

--Recreation, Hospitality and Tourism: 51%

--Manufacturing: 49%

--Consumer Products and Retail: 48%

"With hybrid and remote work becoming the new normal, it's no surprise that there was an increase in demand for communicating with our Digital Postcards for OE benefits education to mobile devices," said Wayne Wall, CEO and founder of Flimp Communications. "This year, in particular, we saw a significant increase in employers using our Digital Postcards to push targeted benefits messages and videos to employees via text and QR code, and we expect this trend to take off even further in 2022 as our clients look for new ways to improve engagement with employees, not only during the open enrollment period, but year-round."

Notable trends in open enrollment communications include:

--Digital Postcards outperform email alone with an average engagement rate of 72 percent. While email is still a necessary means of communication, engagement rates increase dramatically when used to distribute Digital postcard content. Digital Postcards can also be distributed via text, QR codes, or web links.

--Video education is here to stay. More than half of the campaigns included in this report used supplemental educational videos in their OE Digital Postcards. Videos are the preferred method of learning for many employees and allow for self-paced education.

--Decision-support tools are an important component of OE communications. When campaigns included a decision-support tool, average engagement rates jumped to 77 percent.

--QR codes made a big comeback. Requests tripled from 2020 and were included in 15 percent of all OE campaigns (up from 10 percent in 2020).

Some of the world's most recognized brands leveraged Flimp Communications' solutions for open enrollment in 2021 including American Diabetes Association, California Pizza Kitchen, New Balance, NPR, and United Rentals.

Download Flimp Communications' Open Enrollment 2021-22 Case Study and Trends Report here: https://www.flimp.net/2021-22-Open-Enrollment-Report-Industry-Benchmarks-Takeaways-Best-Practices

For more information or to sign up for a communication-strategy session in advance of open enrollment, visit: https://www.flimp.net/contact.

About Flimp Communications

Flimp Communications is a leader in HR, benefits and employee communication. Through its powerful, customizable Flimp 360 solution, the company provides virtual communication solutions including software, decision-support tools, workforce texting and interactive digital content to employers, HR consultants, insurance carriers, and healthcare providers. With offices in Boston, MA, Denver, CO, Vero Beach, FL, and Burlington, VT, Flimp works with over 750 corporate clients, including many Fortune 500 companies. The award-winning employee-communications platform enables users to create, distribute and track interactive video and branded multimedia content without any programming or IT resources for corporate, internal and employee communications. For more information, please visit: www.flimp.net.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Flimp Communications