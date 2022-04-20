MANHATTAN, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drag Brunches will take place at Macy's sixth floor restaurant, Stella 34 Trattoria on Saturday and Sundays. Brunches are currently scheduled for two weekends a month, and then every weekend during the month of June in celebration of Pride.

Flip Phone Events Flip Phone Events is Thrilled to Announce Drag Brunches at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City

Flip Phone Drag Brunch at Stella 34 Trattoria is hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race superstar, Shuga Cain. Shuga Cain is a star of stage and screen, she was most recently in seen in Off Broadway's Seven Deadly Sins. At each show, guests will have the opportunity to interact with this fantastic performer. New York City Drag performers support Shuga Cain in each show.

Each weekend, Flip Phone Events' Drag Brunch has a unique theme. Upcoming themes include Cher, Dolly Parton, Golden Girls Lady Gaga, and many more! Visitors can learn about upcoming themes by visiting FlipPhoneEvents.com.

Drag Brunches are all ages events, and are appropriate for the entire family. Stella 34 Trattoria is the perfect location for drag shows, as the sightlines are incredible and it is the only drag show you can see the Empire State Building while watching the show.

Flip Phone Events presents drags shows in Minneapolis, Chicago, and our newest location, Boston. Flip Phone Events also organizes the wildly popular Golden Fans at Sea, Golden Girls Fan Cruise.

Tickets are available for purchase at FlipPhoneEvents.com. Events sell out, so pre-purchasing is recommended.

If you would like more information about Flip Phone Events Drag Brunches, please call 212-967-9251 or email [email protected]

SOURCE Flip Phone Events