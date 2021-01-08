Flipclutch Research: AR also applied to beauty, whether WIMI can grasp the big business opportunities in the beauty market

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, AR technology has been increasingly used in all areas of our lives, including the beauty and makeup that many people involved every day.

According to the analysis of foreign media, AR has become an important part of the beauty industry. In the era of rapid technological development, the cosmetics industry is also constantly making intelligent innovations. From artificial intelligence to augmented reality technology, cutting-edge technology has been widely used in the design and production of cosmetics.

Augmented Reality (AR) technology is a technology that ingeniously integrates virtual information with the real world. It uses a variety of technical methods such as multimedia, 3D modeling, real-time tracking and registration, intelligent interaction, and sensing. Computer-generated texts, images, three-dimensional models, music, videos, and other virtual information are simulated and applied to the real world. The two kinds of information complement each other, thus realizing the "enhancement" of the real world.

Pay close attention to the beauty market, and you will find that in recent years, the beauty market has released some characteristics, such as more distinctive personality and full of vitality of products, and the beauty market continues to emerge with new crafts, new technologies, and new products. These technologies can provide consumers with convenience and better lifestyles in terms of beauty.

Augmented reality technology can recognize moving faces and can directly and realistically present makeup effects, making users look more energetic. At least for those who do a lot of Face Time and conference calls, this will meet their needs.

Many Chinese and foreign beauty companies did not stop development due to the emergence of thecoronavirus. Instead, they seized the opportunity to creatively continue to innovate in the beauty industry. For example, some foreign companies have developed AR makeup mirrors based on the peculiarities of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers can easily try makeup without taking off their masks, which is a pleasant surprise.

In recent years, the speed of technological innovation in countries all over the world is very fast. Beauty and cosmetics are industries that continue to introduce new ones, and they also have industrial scales of hundreds of billions of dollars. This also prompts companies that apply AR to the beauty industry to accelerate their pace of innovation. There are more and more AR companies in this field.

WIMI, as a holographic AR company listed on Nasdaq, is also constantly researching, and developing in the holographic AR field. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development. WIMI is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Meanwhile, its commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries. Moreover, its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields. With the widespread application of holographic AR and other technologies, new content that integrates sensory experiences will emerge in an endless stream. More and more content can be experienced, which will further promote the development of society.

WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. WIMI Hologram Cloud owns about 4654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights, and 219 technical patents. At present, with the development of display technology, computer processing capabilities, and the Internet, WIMI's holographic technology has been applied in many fields, such as social, education, entertainment, medical, military, household, industry, tourism, e-commerce.

Experts look forward to the gradual development of AR in the field of beauty and cosmetics. With this development, the importance of AR in beauty will gradually increase. Innovation in the beauty industry is no longer just a slogan. Technological innovation has been applied to products, and it has truly penetrated the consumer's daily life.

