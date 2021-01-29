Flipclutch Research: The integrated brain-computer interface connects to AR glasses, WIMI opens up the field of holographic AR interactive applications

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding AR/VR interaction, it has always been the focus of discussion, and the most promising direction in the industry is the brain-computer interface. Brain-computer interface (BCI) refers to the direct connection created between the human or animal brain and external equipment to exchange information between the brain and the equipment.

Among them, for non-invasive brain-computer interfaces, current training results are more concentrated in specific areas. It is these cutting-edge explorations that make the application of brain-computer interfaces very similar to the development of AR glasses and can play a significant role in specific fields.

There is currently an AR glasses with the integrated brain-computer interface on the market. It is understood that this is an AR glasses specially designed for people with communication disorders. It is not only characterized by the integrated brain-computer interface, but also supports natural voice interaction (voice generation and dialogue). The goal is to allow people with communication disorders or cognitive disorders to communicate and live better. Prior to this, it has launched eye-tracking AI software based on Apple's original deep sense camera and iOS applications for emotional expression training.

There are two solutions for the brain-computer interface: invasive and non-invasive. The latter is easier to implement, and the impact caused by the user is less. In some respects, we have used various ways in our lives to make the information in our heads and machinesinteract with each other, such as Siri, Alexa, orXiaodu.

The glasses support head movement in AR/VR at the interactive level, as well as brain-computer interface control. It integrates 6 non-invasive dry medical electrodes, 2 auxiliary channels, plus electrodes, and channelcalibration. In terms of voice interaction, it integrates Amazon's voice assistant Alexa, which can control smart home, play music, and other operations. At the same time, AR glasses can also display your voice, or the text of the voice being played.

At this stage, this type of glasses can already meet the basic needs of most users with communication disorders, such as cerebral palsy (CP), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), atresia syndrome, ADHD, and hundreds of other disease groups.

The reason for launching such AR glasses is because, for a long time ago, assistive technology devices often relied on consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones, but they may bring some technical delays and lags. After all, they are designed for mass consumer groups.

This product targets people with communication disorders. With these technologies, it can be better applied in related scenarios. In other words, even ordinary people will readily accept good (interaction) design.

In addition, many other technology companies have also shown interest in AR products that integrate brain-computer interfaces. As for AR, it affects the way and experience of human-computer interaction. In the near future, AR/VR will be a combination of sound, hands, and our brain, and will play a role in different scenarios.

Augmented Reality (AR) technology is a technology that ingeniously integrates virtual information with the real world. It uses a variety of technical methods such as multimedia, 3D modeling, real-time tracking and registration, intelligent interaction, and sensing. After computer-generated texts, images, 3D models, music, videos, and other virtual information are simulated, they are applied to the real world. The two kinds of information complement each other, thus realizing the "enhancement" of the real world.

With the widespread application of holographic AR and other technologies, new content integrating sensory experience emerges endlessly. In recent years, technological innovation in the AR field has been very fast.As a holographic AR company listed on NASDAQ, WIMI Hologram Cloud is also committed to exploring the application fields of holographic AR.

WIMI was established in 2015. It focuses on holographic cloud services, which are mainly focusing on automotive AR holographic HUD, holographic pulse laser, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields. Meanwhile, its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

WIMI has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries. Besides, its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields.

WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all Chinese holographic AR solution providers. WIMI Hologram Cloud owns about 4654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights, and 219 technical patents. Its holographic technology has been applied in social, education, entertainment, medical, military, home furnishing, industry, tourism, e-commerce, and other fields.

The introduction of BCI will become another wave of industrial and technological revolution and will raise fundamental questions for the era. From the perspective of the application fields that can be affected by the brain-computer interface, whether it is medical care, education, consumption, or other fields, it will bring huge market space and very broad prospects. AR has become one of the most anticipated future technologies. With the continuous development of AR, AR applications have begun to develop and diversify. Augmented reality technology is developing rapidly, and this technology will also have a higher degree of attention in the future.

