Flipside Crypto Appoints Accenture Managing Director Matt Bridges as Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipside Crypto, a business intelligence and ratings firm for cryptocurrency and blockchain organizations, announced today the appointment of Matt Bridges to the position of Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Matt will partner with other members of the executive team to ensure operational excellence, compliance, and strategic growth across the organization.

Matt Bridges, formerly Manager Director at Accenture, named COO of Flipside Crypto.

Matt joins Flipside Crypto from Accenture, where he ran their Digital Products business as Managing Director for the Boston studio. Prior to that role, Matt was the CTO at Intrepid, a mobile design and development firm that was acquired by Accenture in 2017. Before Intrepid, Matt spent 12 years working with American inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil, where he built technology leveraging pattern recognition, AI, and natural language processing.

"My position at Accenture afforded me the opportunity to see how some of the largest companies in the world approach technology adoption," said Bridges. "I was surprised to see how much of an impact blockchain was making not only in the finance industry but everywhere, from retail to insurance to logistics. As I was looking for opportunities to re-enter the startup world, I was fascinated by Flipside's unique position to help elevate blockchain businesses to new standards. Growing blockchains need crucial insights to help them make the right decisions as they mature into thriving businesses."

"Matt brings to us a wealth of industry knowledge, a recognized passion for blockchain innovation, and an impressive track record of growing organizations at both the startup and institutional level," said Dave Balter, CEO of Flipside Crypto. "I am thrilled to see him join our team and look forward to more successes for Flipside under his leadership."

The announcement comes on the heels of Flipside's $7.1 million Series Seed Prime financing, led by Galaxy Digital Ventures with participation from Collaborative Fund, CMT Digital and Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments. The capital will be used to expand the team further and augment Flipside Crypto's data science and analytics capabilities designed to help cryptocurrency organizations grow.

