Flirtey and City of Reno receive FAA approval for drone delivery beyond visual line of sight

"Flirtey's industry-leading technology is now approved for drone delivery beyond visual line of sight, a major milestone that brings life-saving and commercial drone delivery another step closer to your doorstep," said Flirtey Founder and CEO Matthew Sweeny.

Flirtey received BVLOS approval with its next-generation drone, which was specially designed to carry heavier payloads for longer distances, allowing Flirtey to deliver Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and commercial packages.

"The City of Reno is proud to partner with Flirtey, the FAA, and our local IPP partners to enable drone delivery of AEDs to Washoe County residents," said City of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "Public safety is our top priority, and the use of drones to provide life-saving AED technology to cardiac patients will save lives across our community."

Flirtey and Reno are participants in the FAA's Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Pilot Program (IPP), a fast-track regulatory program that accelerates the integration of life-saving and commercial drone operations within the National Airspace System (NAS).

As one of just 10 selected governments for the highly-competitive program, the City of Reno chose Flirtey as its partner to deliver AEDs for the immediate treatment of a person experiencing cardiac arrest, and to pioneer a scalable model for commercial drone delivery.

Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of natural death in the United States. For every minute that a person experiencing cardiac arrest waits to receive defibrillation, his or her odds of survival decrease by about 10 percent. Deploying AEDs via drones can increase the average cardiac arrest survival rate from just 10 percent, to approximately 47 percent.

Based on historical data, just one Flirtey delivery drone carrying an AED has the potential to save at least one life every two weeks in Reno. Deployed nationwide, Flirtey's AED drone delivery service has the potential to save more than 100,000 lives per year and more than 1 million American lives over each decade to come.

For more information, visit the Reno.gov program website.

**Media photos and videos: https://app.box.com/v/MediaKit03082019

About Flirtey

Flirtey is the leading independent drone delivery service, with the mission to save lives and improve lifestyles by making delivery instant for everyone. The startup is working with the City of Reno, emergency medical services provider REMSA, and commercial partners to create the fastest, most efficient and customer-centric logistics service in the world. Learn more at flirtey.com .

Media Contact: Andi Kilgore

media@flirtey.com

About the City of Reno

The City of Reno government's mission is dedicated to creating a community that people are proud to call home. In order to achieve that purpose, the Reno City Council has established five key priorities: Thriving Downtown and University District, Vibrant Neighborhoods and Public Places, Well-Managed Growth, Strong Financial Condition, and Efficient and Dependable Business Environment. To learn more about the City of Reno, visit Reno.gov or call 775-334-INFO (4636).

Media Contact: Matthew B. Brown, Communications Program Manager

brownm@reno.gov | Media Phone: 775-430-5005

SOURCE Flirtey

Related Links

http://www.flirtey.com

