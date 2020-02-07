Flirtey Granted Patent Enhances Safety in Drone Delivery

The patent recognizes the ability of a drone's technology to detect an error in operation while the drone is in flight, ultimately deploying a safety mechanism, if necessary. This action further alleviates the risk of contact and/or injury to bystanders, while also sparing the unmanned aircraft.

For further information on the latest granted patent, please see the following link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US10112721B2/en?q=flirtey&assignee=Flirtey+Holdings%2c+Inc.&status=GRANT

Flirtey's advanced drone delivery technology has unique capabilities unavailable from any other manufacturer. In addition to the startup's industry-leading drone, the Flirtey Eagle, the Flirtey Portal is its sophisticated takeoff and landing platform, which enables scalable store-to-door operations. Lastly, Flirtey's autonomous software platform enables drones to deliver safely with one Flirtey operator overseeing ten Flirtey delivery drones.

Flirtey's ability to manufacture its aircraft from the ground up within its own facility has accelerated the safety, reliability and production of its technology.

Furthermore, Flirtey has built and patented a safety and anti-tampering system so that if someone pulled on the delivery tether, the tether has the ability to detach from the drone, ensuring safety.

Flirtey holds over 25 patents, granted and pending, in the United States and worldwide.

About Flirtey

Flirtey is the industry-leading independent drone delivery service, with a mission to save lives and improve lifestyles by making delivery instant for everyone. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first ever FAA-approved drone delivery. In the years that followed, Flirtey has gone on to become the first unmanned aircraft system company to perform an autonomous drone delivery to a home, and to pioneer an AED drone delivery service in the U.S. Flirtey has worked alongside NASA, the City of Reno, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, emergency medical services provider REMSA, and various commercial partners to create the fastest, most efficient and customer-centric logistics technology in the world. Learn more at flirtey.com.

