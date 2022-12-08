FlixForge and Animortal Studios partner for global direct to consumer push for Independent movie 'Chuck Steel. Night of the Trampires'

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- End to end OTT platform Flixforge and independent movie studio Animortal Studios have teamed up to stream critically acclaimed movie Chuck Steel. Night of the Trampires to audiences around the world.

Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires is a critically acclaimed British stop-motion animated action comedy horror film written and directed by Mike Mort, starring voices of Paul Whitehouse and Jennifer Saunders. The movie will be made available for audiences to rent and stream through the FlixForge platform on any mobile or PC device around the world.

Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires (PRNewsfoto/FlixForge)

The FlixForge OTT platform enables access to the movie via mobile web (Progressive Web App) and web on PC. The platforms' deep integration with social channels enables customers on social media to be targeted and access the movie with one click. The platform will also power a series of influencer campaigns in targeted parts of the world.

David McDonald, COO of FlixForge said 'We are thrilled to be working with the team at Animortal Studios to provide secure access to new audiences around the world using our market leading social media integration tools. Innovations in encoding, encryption and CDN delivery make the campaign extremely cost effective to roll out to global audiences'.

Randhir Singh from Animortal Studios says 'Chuck Steel has received many accolades for innovations in stop-motion animation and has had an incredible reception from fans around the world. We're excited to be partnering with FlixForge for the next phase of our distribution strategy'.

