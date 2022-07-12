FLO CEO LOUIS TREMBLAY APPOINTED TO ALLIANCE FOR TRANSPORTATION ELECTRIFICATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"As FLO continues to expand across the United States, this appointment comes at the perfect time to deepen the collaboration between EV network operators and utilities to develop reliable charging networks built on open standards," said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO . "I am excited to join the ATE team and look forward to working with our partners in our united mission to accelerate EV adoption."

While sales of EV continue to increase, access to reliable charging stations is still one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption. Furthermore, competing technology protocols have slowed standardization of EV charging technology, complicating the consumer experience. Tremblay's appointment, effective since the ATE's board meeting of June 27, 2022 in Charlotte N.C., is expected to strengthen the ATE's ability to build out a charging network with leading uptime and address infrastructure gaps to ease range and time anxiety.

"Louis brings a fresh voice that will help our members accelerate the deployment of EV infrastructure and create a convenient, open, and reliable charging network in communities and corridors across North America," said Mark Fronmuller, board chairman of the ATE. "We are delighted to welcome him to our ATE Board of Directors and look forward to working together collaboratively across many states and local governments to build out charging station infrastructure that reflects our big tent philosophy."

As more Americans continue adopting EVs, utilities will play a pivotal role in building and managing electrical infrastructure and ensuring grid reliability. Drivers will no longer rely exclusively on gas stations, refineries, and oil companies for fuel. They will depend increasingly on electricity supplied by distribution utilities and charging stations maintained by network operators. As the industry undergoes this shift, utilities, network operators, and other stakeholders will need to work together to meet the evolving energy needs of American consumers.

"Louis' addition to the board strengthens the Alliance's perspective and expertise among our diverse members," said Phil Jones, Executive Director of the ATE. "FLO's focus on station uptime and reliability, open standards, and enhancing the necessary utility role in EV adoption and infrastructure investments will significantly add to the ATE's advocacy before State Commissions and Provincial Tribunals where we are active to accelerate this fundamental industrial transformation."

"As a leading EV network operator, FLO brings a wealth of experience to the Alliance and understands the challenges the industry is facing," added Hans Kobler, CEO and Managing Partner of Energy Impact Partners (EIP) as well as a member of FLO's Board of Directors. "With successful expansions in major markets and a strong emphasis on quality and reliability, Mr. Tremblay should continue to play a valuable role in the policy arena in North America and help accelerate the adoption of EVs and building out reliable EV charging infrastructure."

FLO recently announced its first U.S. EV charger assembly facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The facility is expected to help FLO achieve its goal of producing 250,000 EV chargers for the U.S. market by 2028. Tremblay's position on the board of directors provides an opportunity for valuable partnerships between FLO and utilities across the United States and will help both the ATE and FLO in their joint mission to accelerate EV adoption.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We fight climate change by accelerating EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and delivering EV drivers the most dependable charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 750,000 charging events thanks to over 65,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right" means to us, visit flo.com.

About the Alliance for Transportation Electrification

The Alliance for Transportation Electrification (ATE), a 501c.6 non-profit organization, is a broad coalition of organizations that advocates for an acceleration of transportation electrification in all states and provinces. These include utilities, automotive OEMs, electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) companies and affiliated non-profit trade associations and non-profit groups. ATE believes that a broad multi-stakeholder coalition is critical to bring groups together around policy and regulatory issues that will help enable this fundamental restructuring of the transportation, electric utility, and IT/software industries. For more information on ATE, please visit https://evtransportationalliance.org

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners, LP (EIP) is a global venture capital firm leading the transition to a sustainable future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world's most forward looking energy and industrial companies to advance innovation. With over $2.0 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally across venture, growth, credit, and infrastructure – and has a team of nearly 60 professionals based in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, London, Cologne, and Oslo. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

*FLO is a registered trademark of Services FLO Inc.

Contact Information

Maude Blouin

Director, Communications

[email protected]

(418) 480-5884

SOURCE FLO