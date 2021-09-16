FLO provides EV charging stations as part of a CEC BESTFIT-funded pilot program in Los Angeles metro area Tweet this

"FLO and the team are excited to be selected by the CEC and look forward to serving more communities with innovative solutions," said Frank Fata, FLO's Global Head of Utilities. "Our BESTFIT Team understands the challenges and intends to leverage our collective expertise to help accelerate EV adoption and make EV charging access more equitable for communities in California."

"This pilot will allow us to demonstrate that it is possible to scale public charging infrastructure in a cost-efficient way, while offering consistent uptime and reliability to EV owners," Fata added. "Tapping into existing utility assets with sufficient capacity allows for EVSE integration with poles, streetlights, underground vaults and existing service transformers to power-up DC fast-charging stations. In doing so, we will create measurable reference cases showing how this approach can significantly reduce construction time and cost of deployment of curbside charging infrastructure while improving accessibility of EV charging in underserved communities."

Following the successful deployment of 180 streetlight-mounted curbside chargers on the FLO Network in Los Angeles; multiple FLO chargers will be installed in Santa Monica and Southeast LA, featuring SmartTWO curbside units and a Smart DC Fast Charger as part of the pilot.

"Learnings from engineering to community outreach will be shared to ensure that best practices can be replicated on the state level to accelerate EV charging infrastructure deployment, reduce carbon emissions and considerably reduce the cost of implementation in California and across the U.S." concluded Fata.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Every month, FLO enables hundreds of thousands charging events thanks to over 45,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. FLO's headquarters and network operations centre are based in Quebec City, and its assembly plant is located in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has an office in Montreal and regional teams located in Ontario, British Columbia, California, New York, and Texas. For more information, visit flo.com.

SOURCE FLO